The Nebraska basketball team has some work to do if they want to reel in the best player in the state from the 2021 class. Hunter Sallis has been in contact with the Huskers and their new coaching staff since they arrived on campus.

The problem for Fred Hoiberg is that Sallis has been in contact with several other programs. Earlier this week, Sallis received an offer from one of the best programs in the country.

The Kansas Jayhawks have officially offered him a scholarship.

KU is officially the 12th program extend an offer to Sallis, who is among the Top 50 players in the entire country for his class. That kind of talent doesn't come out of Nebraska very often.

The fact that Sallis is right down the road from Lincoln means there has been added pressure from fans and national media for Hoiberg to reel the guard in. With other offers from Alabama, Arkansas and others, the job could be more difficult than Husker fans are willing to admit.

Sallis takes Nebraska basketball official visit

Sallis was first contacted by Tim Miles and his staff and reportedly had a good relationship with the former Husker coach. The Millard North star was also one of the first prospects Hoiberg made contact with when he arrived in Lincoln.

Just a few weeks ago, Sallis made his first official visit to Nebraska after previously making several unofficial visits to Lincoln.

So far, the Cornhuskers are in rarified air when it comes to visits. He hasn't taken any other official visits but has taken two other unofficial ones to both Iowa and Iowa State. Both of those schools have also offered him a scholarship.

Nebraska basketball gunning for the future

While the Huskers are doing battle with some of the best programs in the country for Hunter Sallis, they are also getting in on the ground floor for a 2023 point guard.

Jalil Bethea announced earlier this week the Huskers had given him an official offer.

While Sallis is getting offers from the best programs in the county, Bethea is flying under the radar so far. Only Nebraska and Depaul have extended official offers to the Patterson, NJ product. New Jersey acted as the old stomping grounds of assistant Nebraska coach Matt Abdelmassih.

Abdelmassih came to Nebraska basketball from St.

John's when Fred Hoiberg was hired. It's possible he has special insight into players from that area of the country. Bethea is currently just a high school freshman, but already stands at 6-2 and plays the point.

When it comes to both of these players, Nebraska basketball fans might have to wait a while before there's any kind of resolution. The national signing day for the 2021 class is still months away and it seems likely Hunter Sallis isn't done getting offers.

Jahlil Bethea still has years before he can sign on the dotted line.