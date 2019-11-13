Ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he’s amazed by Tom Brady’s outstanding play this season despite his age. "You're kind of in awe of his play," Pederson said of the 42-year-old Brady, currently the oldest NFL starting quarterback. At his age, Brady still keeps up with the competition he has thrown for 2,536 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions through nine games, leading the Patriots to an AFC-best 8-1 mark.

“Where he is in his career, and how he's gotten himself physically and mentally, really, to play every season and every play of every game,” added Pederson.

Pederson also called Brady a smart football player, as he knows where to go and to get guys in positions to be successful. The defense also has a hard time against Brady, who is known for protecting the ball. In addition, Brady is known to get the ball out of his hand extremely fast, so the defense can’t get to him on time.

Pederson has had a taste of Brady’s greatness during their Super Bowl LII clash. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards and three scores, but the Eagles came out on top, 41-33, to capture the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Belichick might use Super Bowl LII film to prepare for Eagles

According to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the coaching staff might use the Super Bowl LII films to prepare for the Eagles, saying there are some similarities and matchups there that they could look into.

“Quite a few differences, but yeah, it’s worth looking at,” Belichick said of the Super Bowl LII film. The Patriots were the overwhelming favorite over the Eagles, but Philadelphia spoiled their quest for a second straight Super Bowl win.

The loss was so stinging for the Patriots that even Brady admitted on The Greg Hill Show on Monday that he has not yet gotten over it. However, Brady said the loss pushed the Patriots to adjust to their mistakes, helping them beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth Super Bowl trophy.

For linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the Patriots would use the Super Bowl LII loss as motivation for the Sunday’s clash with the Eagles. “But that's good, we're going to use it as motivation," Van Noy admitted, adding it would give them a chance to exact a measure of revenge against the Eagles.

Belichick wary of Wentz’ abilities

The Patriots faced quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, but on Sunday, they will have a taste of young signal-caller Carson Wentz, whom they will face for the first time.

Wentz was having an MVP-type season in 2017 when he suffered an ACL injury in December, paving the way for Foles to take over as starter. Now, Wentz is fully healthy, throwing for 2,060 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions for the 5-4 Eagles. “Pretty good at everything, pretty accomplished guy,” Belichick said of Wentz.