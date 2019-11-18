Following their hard-earned 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady admitted that the offense is not one of the team’s strengths this season. In an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Brady said the Patriots are relying on their defense and special teams while the offense tries to take advantage of opportunities. “The reality is it is a team sport. It’s complementary football,” said Brady, who completed just 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards and no touchdowns for a rating of 67.3.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman saved the day for the Patriots with his touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter, which turned out to be the eventual game-winner. The Patriots improved their record to 9-1, the best in the AFC. “It’s just frustration with the offense. Just trying to grind them out. I am happy we won on the road, but at the same time just wish we would have scored more points,” said Brady.

Brady said Patriots are in decent position at 9-1

The Patriots are third in the league in scoring, behind the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, averaging 28.7 points per outing. The defense, for its part, gives up an average of 10.8 points per game, the best in the NFL. According to the 42-year-old signal-caller, the offense has to take advantage when it gets opportunities to put points on the board, especially when they get into the red zone area to score touchdowns.

“That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is,” Brady explained. With six weeks of football left, Brady is hoping that the Patriots will play their best as a team during that stretch. At 9-1, Brady said the Patriots are in a decent position, but they need a lot of work to “be the best we can be."

Brady welcomes haters in Philadelphia

During the interview, Brady also discussed his haters in Philadelphia, with one of them wearing "Breathe If You Hate Tom Brady" t-shirt.

"That's amazing. I love that," Brady said when informed about the T-shirt, adding that's probably not the only city where they feel that way.” However, Brady is wondering why Eagles fans hate him so much despite the fact that they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Normally, when a team beats another in a Super Bowl game, fans will appreciate it and will no longer show any animosity towards the opposing squad.

"But I guess not,” said Brady. However, Brady said he welcomed the haters, and said “they end up motivating you quite a bit.” Brady added that he’s content with the fans currently cheering for the Patriots. In the second game of their tough four-game stretch, the Patriots will play the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday.