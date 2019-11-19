Fresh from a hard-earned 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 on Sunday, the New England Patriots will enter Week 12 as an early favorite over the Dallas Cowboys. In a tweet, Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk management for SuperBook USA, said the Patriots are a 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys. With their win over the Eagles, the Patriots remain one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) in the AFC with a 9-1 record.

The Cowboys grabbed first place in the NFC East with a 6-4 record following a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Patriots have won five of their last six outings against the Cowboys and are 4-2 against the spread over that span.

Patriots 7-3 over the spread this season

The Patriots have given many bettors a lot of money since they are 7-3 over the spread this season. With their 10-point win over the Eagles, the Patriots easily covered their tag as a 3.5-point favorite over Philadelphia.

This early, John Murray, director of The SuperBook at Westgate in Las Vegas, told Patrick Everson of Covers.com that the Patriots have already received around $53,000 in bets. “This will be one of the highest-handle games of the year to date,” said Murray. The Patriots and the Cowboys will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The game is the second of the tough four-game stretch for the Patriots this season.

After this, the Patriots will face the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 and 14, respectively. After that, the Patriots will have an easy schedule with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins waiting in the wings.

Patriots to activate Wynn in Week 12

According to Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick, the team plans to activate left tackle Isaiah Wynn off the injured reserve for their game against the Cowboys.

In case Wynn is activated, Belichick said the Patriots coaching staff will determine what role he would play. Wynn, the Patriots’ top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, hasn’t played since suffering a toe injury in their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

With Wynn out, the Patriots used veteran Marshall Newhouse in the last eight games. Newhouse struggled in Wynn’s place, yielding six sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 15 hurries.

The Patriots need an upgrade at left tackle with their offense struggling. During his Sunday press conference, Brady expressed frustration over the defense’s poor play. The 42-year-old Brady also welcomed the expected return of Wynn. However, the Patriots must release one player from the 53-man roster to create a spot for Wynn. Among the candidates for release is third-string quarterback Cody Kessler.