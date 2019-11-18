The Cleveland Browns are still dealing with the fallout of the Myles Garrett suspension. While the team tries to figure out how to pick up the pieces and continue on with the season, one former assistant coach is taking shots at the team's current head man.

Former offensive coordinator Todd Haley believes Kitchens should be getting more blame for why the incident that led to Garrett's suspension happened at all.

Haley made a recent appearance on Sirius XM radio and said the incident comes squarely back on the coaching.

"This falls squarely right on the head coach. Because the head coach talks to every assistant coach, who then talk to their groups of players. And there's an old saying in coaching: 'You're either coaching it or you're allowing it to happen.'" Haley explained.

Cleveland Browns watching it happen?

If it wasn't clear he felt that Kitchens was largely to blame for Garrett's situation, he expanded and said there appears to be a lack of discipline on the team since Haley left last season.

The former offensive coordinator under Hue Jackson says he's seen "a lot of stuff" happening that shouldn't be. He pointed to "clown shoes" as well as visors or "whatever it may be."

He added he's seeing Myles Garrett being "allowed" to hit the quarterback too low and in the helmet too often as well. Haley said he didn't understand with the way Kitchens is running the Cleveland Browns in general.

For his part, Kitchens has said he isn't going to give his former co-worker's opinions much thought.

He added that he's not even going to respond to it. At the same time, he did acknowledge that he needs to find a way to help his players keep their composure better in certain situations.

Not struggling to keep composure

On the other hand, Kitchens doesn't believe the composure issues are something that has been around all season. He said specifically over the last three or four weeks, he's seen real improvement.

He added that he and his coaches have been stressing how important it is for the Cleveland Browns to keep their composure. It's also worth pointing out nothing like what happened last Thursday night have occurred before now.

In the Browns' game against the Steelers on Thursday night, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and Garrett began fighting, with Rudolph attempting to take Garrett's helmet off.

Garrett was able to get Rudolph's helmet off and then hit him in the head with it. Garrett has since acknowledged that what he did was unacceptable and has not filed an appeal ot his suspension.

That suspension will see him sit out at least the remainder of the season. The NFL has also said there is a chance he could miss time in the 2020 season.