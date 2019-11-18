The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to Madison Square Garden for a Monday night matchup against the New York Knicks. It is the second time that the two teams will meet up in eight days.

Cleveland enters Monday’s game losers of their last three outings. Yesterday, they fell at home to the Philadelphia 76ers by the score of 114-95. They did not present much defensive prowess as Philadelphia shot 54.8 percent from the field while dishing out 33 assists.

Five Cleveland players reached double figures in scoring led by Collin Sexton’s 17.

The Knicks were aiming to get their first two-game winning streak of the season on Saturday, but they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Charlotte Hornets by the score of 103-102. A three-pointer by Devonte’ Graham (his ninth of the game) with 2.1 seconds left gave Charlotte a one-point lead, and Julius Randle’s fadeaway jumper fell well short as time expired. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 22 points while Mitchell Robinson chipped in with 17.

Records

Cleveland: 4-8, 2-4 on the road, 10th in Eastern Conference

New York: 3-10, 2-4 at home, 15th in Eastern Conference

Injuries

Cleveland: Out - Dylan Windler (leg), John Henson (hamstring), Questionable - Larry Nance Jr.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NBA Cleveland Cavaliers

(thumb)

New York: Out - Reggie Bullock (back), Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Probable - Mitchell Robinson (ankle)

Expected starting lineups

Cleveland: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Collin Sexton, SF - Cedi Osman, PF - Kevin Love, C - Tristan Thompson

New York: PG - Frank Ntilikina, SG - RJ Barrett, SF - Marcus Morris, PF - Julius Randle, C - Taj Gibson

Team leaders

Cleveland: Points - Collin Sexton - 18.3, Rebounds - Kevin Love 12.1, Assists - Darius Garland 3.4, Steals - Darius Garland 1.2, Blocks - Tristan Thompson 1.5

New York: Points - Marcus Morris 18.2, Rebounds - Julius Randle 9.5, Assists - Julius Randle 3.9, Steals - Frank Ntilikina 1.6, Blocks - Mitchell Robinson 1.7

Team rankings (out of 30 teams)

Cleveland: Points - 104.4 (27th), Points allowed - 107.7 (11th)

New York: Points - 100.2 (30th), Points allowed - 109.2 (14th)

Things to know

These two teams also squared off at Madison Square Garden on November 10. It was one of the worst performances by the Knicks this season in their 108-87 loss to Cleveland that day. It was a breakout performance for second-year guard Collin Sexton who scored a career-high 31 points for the Cavaliers.

Tonight’s game will feature two of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. The Knicks rank dead last out of 30 teams averaging 100.2 points per contest (two points less than any other team).

Cleveland isn’t much better as they place 27th out of the 30 teams averaging 104.4 points as a team.

Mitchell Robinson has been a large factor for the Knicks in his two games back after missing three in a row due to a concussion. In the two games, he has shot 13-16 from the field and 7-9 from the free-throw line for 33 points while also grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking two shots. He sprained his ankle late in Saturday’s game, but he returned and is expected to play tonight.