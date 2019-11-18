Atalanta will play against Juventus in the Gewiss Stadium on November 23, 2019.

Juventus continues their unbeaten run in Serie A. They have played ten games so far, winning eight and drawn two.

Atalanta player Malinovskiy received a red card in his match against Sampdoria and will not play against Juventus.

According to All Football, Inter Milan is trying to get a deal for the Atalanta sticker Dejan Kulusevski, who is currently on loan in Parma.

Dujan Kulusevski is worth around $44 million. Also, Parma and Atalanta have both stated that they have no plans of selling him in the January transfer windows.

Where to watch Atalanta vs. Juventus

Atalanta will be playing against Juventus in Gewiss Stadium on November 23rd, 2019; by 13:00 (US Time), you will be able to watch it on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN will stream the match Live.

Atalanta and Juventus head-to-head (H2H)

Nov 19, 2019, Juventus 1, Atalanta 1 (Serie A)

Jan 30, 2019, Atalanta 3, Juventus 0 (Serie A)

Dec 26, 2018, Atalanta 2, Juventus 2 (Serie A)

Mar 14, 2018, Juventus 2, Atalanta 0, (Serie A)

Feb 28, 2018, Juventus 1, Atalanta 0 (Coppa Italia)

Home team stats

According to Fc Tables, they have played 62 games, won 39 games, drawn 11 games, lost 12 games, scored 116 goals, conceded 56 goals at an average of 1.87 goals per game and conceded an average of 0.90 goals.

Juventus last five games

Nov 10, 2019, Juventus 1, AC Milan 0 (Serie A)

Nov 6, 2019, Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 2 (Serie A)

Nov 2, 2019, Torino 0, Juventus 1 (Serie A)

Oct 30, 2019, Juventus 2, Genoa (Serie A)

Oc 26, 2019, Lecce 1, Juventus 1 (Serie A)

Atalanta last five games

Nov 10, 2019, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 0 (Serie A)

Nov 06, 2019, Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1 (Champions League)

Nov 03, 2019, Atalanta 0, Cagliari 2 (Serie A)

Oct 30, 2019, Napoli 2, Atalanta 2 (Serie A)

Oct 27, 2019, Atalanta 7, Udinese 1 (Serie A)

Home team stats

According to Fc Tables, they have played 24 games, won 11 games, drawn five games, lost eight games, scored 69 goals, conceded 41 goals, an average of 2.88 goals per game and conceded an average 1.71 goals.

Players to watch

Ronaldo

Ronaldo has scored 11 National goals, six goals, and one assist for Juventus. He also scored a hattrick against Lithuania, his in good form right now, and should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Muriel

The Colombian attacker has scored eight goals this season for Atalanta, and he should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Juventus predicted lineup

Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardechi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Atalanta predicted lineup

Gollino, Djimsiti, Palonomi, Tolio, Hateboer, Freuler, De Room, Castagne, Gomez, Muriel, Pasalic.