Juventus will be going head-to-head with AC Milan in Serie A on November 10, 2019.

Maurizio Sarri team has an unbeaten record this season, with 29 points on the Serie A league table while Milan has 13 points in the Serie A league table.

Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live?

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019

Time: 14:45 (US)

TV coverage (US): ESPN

Juventus vs AC Milan last five games

Aug 6, 2019, Juventus 2, AC Milan 1 (Serie A)

Jan 16, 2019, Juventus 1, AC Milan 0 (Suppercoppa Italian)

Nov 11, 2018, AC Milan 0, Juventus 2 (Serie A)

May 9, 2018, Juventus 4, Milan 0 (Coppa Italia)

Mar 13, 2018, Juventus Milan 1 (Serie A)

Juventus last five games (WDWWW)

Nov 6, 2019, Lokomotiv 1, Juventus 2 (Champions League)

Nov 2, 2019, Torino 0, Juventus 1 (Serie A)

Oct 30, 2019, Juventus 2, Genoa 1 (Serie A)

Oct 26, 2019, Lecce 1, Juventus 1 (Serie A)

Oct 22, 2019, Juventus 2, Lokomotiv (Champions League)

Juve stats:

They have played 62 games so far this season and scored 116 goals, they conceded 56 goals, a goal average of 1.87 per games and conceded an average of 0.9

AC Milan last five games(WDLWL)

Nov 3, 2019, Milan 1, Lazio 2 (Serie A)

Oct 31, 2019, Milan 1, Spal 0 (Serie A)

Oct 27, 2019, Roma 2, Milan 1 (Serie A)

Oct 20, 2019, Milan 2, Lecce 2 (Serie A)

Oct 5, 2019, Genoa 1, Milan 2 (Serie A)

Milan stats:

They have played 18 games so far this season and scored 18 goals, they conceded 20 goals, an average of 1 goal per game, and conceded an average of 1.11

Juventus predicted lineup

According to Sports Mole: Szczesny​, Cuadrado, Bonnuci, Rugani, Sandro, Matuidi, Khedira, Pjanic, Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo.

AC Milan predicted lineup

According to Sports Mole. "Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Donnarumma, Hernandez; Bonaventura, Bennacer, Paqueta, Rebic Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Team news

Juventus

They Have won 9 games of their last 11 games and has drawn 2 games so far, they have a great team form and are unbeaten in Serie A this season.

Ac Milan

They had 1-2 at home against Lazio in their last game in Serie A.

One's to watch

Ronaldo

He has scored 6 goals and given 1 assist, he has great speed and high shot power.

Suso

He has scored 3 goals and has no assist this season, he has scored more goals than any Milan player.

Prediction and betting tips

With Juve playing an unbeaten game this season, they should be able to win the match and collect all three points. Milan stands 12th position on the Serie A league table while Juventus is 1st position on the Seria A league table. Juventus has won 3 of their last five games with 2-1 victory and should win 2-1 against Milan. Score prediction is

Juventus 2, AC Milan 1

Betting tips

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals are expected from this match.