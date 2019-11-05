On the cusp of reaching another postseason, the New England Patriots are scheduled to face off with the Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 13.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth if these scenarios happen on Sunday, per CBS Boston:

1. The Patriots can secure a playoff spot if they win over the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders lose or settle for a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. New England can also reach the postseason anew if they win over the Texans coupled with a loss or a tie by the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns.

3. The Patriots can book a ticket to the postseason in case they finish in a tie with the Texans coupled with a loss by the Raiders and the Steelers.

4. A New England tie, coupled with a loss by the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts to the Tennessee Titans, could carry them to the postseason.

5. The Patriots can also reach the postseason if they tied with the Texans coupled with a loss by the Steelers and the Colts. The Patriots, who lead the AFC with a 10-1 mark, have entered the week as a 3.5-point favorite over the 7-4 Texans.

A win over the Texans would further boost the Patriots’ drive to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens are hot off the Patriots’ heels with a 9-2 mark.

Patriots let go of offensive lineman from the retired list

The Patriots signed retired offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million deal, only to inform the team that he will be retiring two weeks later. Now, Veldheer has changed his mind about retirement and expressed his interest to play again, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

In a report by Larry Brown Sports, Rapoport said the Patriots obliged to Veldheer’s request, releasing him off the reserve/retired list to grant his wish to sign with another team in need of additional manpower in the offensive line.

This is interesting: The #Patriots are releasing veteran OT Jared Veldheer off of the reserve/retired list, source said. He’s in shape and looking to help a team in need of an OL. A possible late-season addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2019

According to Rapoport, the 32-year-old Veldheer is in shape and could help a playoff-bound team in the last month of the regular season. In his career, Veldheer started 113 games with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and the Raiders.

Wynn to help improve Patriots rushing game

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn returned to the field in the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys after a two-month absence due to a toe injury. Wynn’s impact was immediately felt as he created enough running room for rusher Sony Michel, who finished with 20 carries for 85 yards after being limited to just 51 total yards in 14 carries against the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. According to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per WEEI.com, Wynn made some key blocks that allowed Michel to do his thing.

McDaniels is hoping that Wynn continues to improve and get better to help the Patriots finish the season strong.