Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick praised the performance of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in their 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. During his appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed”, Vick gave Brady a strong B-plus grade after leading the Patriots to victory in undesirable weather conditions. “The fact that he’s 42 years old and playing in those types of conditions — it’s cold, it’s raining,” said Vick, per a report by the New England Sports Network (NESN), even as he lauded Brady’s machine-like performance during cold weather.

Vick was amazed that Brady led the Patriots to win even without two of his top receivers in Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, who were both out with injuries. “Lack of weapons, don’t have his top guys on the field … and he still finds a way to get it done,” said Vick, adding that Brady’s performance against the Cowboys is a testament of his status as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady completed just 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots improved to 10-1.

Rookie N’Keal Harry caught just one pass from Brady, but it resulted in his first NFL touchdown catch. Veteran Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards while Jakobi Meyers had four receptions for 74 yards. Second-year rusher Sony Michel ran the ball 20 times for 85 yards while cornerback Stephon Gilmore did an excellent job in holding Cowboys star wideout Amari Cooper without a catch and notched his fourth interception of the season. "It was fun. I was just trying to get my hands on him every snap,” Gilmore said of his matchup against Cooper.

Belichick lauds Gilmore’s performance vs Cowboys

Gilmore also picked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who struggled in the rain all game and broke a pass in the end zone to highlight another outstanding performance by the Patriots’ defense. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Gilmore’s interception as one of the best plays of the Patriots this season. Belichick was referring to Gilmore’s diving interception early in the second quarter.

Gilmore tracked Cooper across the field on 3rd-and-2 and intercepted a pass intended for the receiver. “It was an outstanding play. Probably one of the best plays we’ve had all year,” said Belichick during his Monday’s conference call with reporters, per NESN. According to NBC Sports, the veteran head coach also lauded Gilmore’s preparation for every game as he takes it as a personal challenge. After the game, Gilmore was asked if he’s confident that he would be able to shut down Cooper, the cornerback replied: “yeah, because I believe in myself.”

Sanders still confident about Patriots’ Super Bowl chances

Despite the Patriots’ lack of wide receiving threat, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders still believes that the team can make it to Super Bowl LIV.

“They’ll go. They may not win, but they’re going,” Sanders told NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay” on Sunday. According to Sanders, the Patriots have lost only one game this season and are very much in contention for a run at their seventh Super Bowl win. Sanders said the Patriots need an outside pass-catching threat who could support Edelman.