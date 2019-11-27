The New York Knicks look to overcome their road woes in the 2019-20 season when they head to Scotiabank Arena for a Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Toronto Raptors. This will be the first time that the two teams will meet up on the season.

The Knicks are now losers of three straight after their close loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday by the score of 103-101. Despite holding Brooklyn to 40.3 percent shooting from the field, the Nets were able to prevail in large part due to a huge advantage at the free-throw line (34 attempts compared to just 16 for the Knicks).

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Knicks with 26 points in the defeat.

While the Raptors have been injury-ravaged, they continue to find ways to win and have won their past four outings. On Monday, they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96. The main story after the game was Toronto holding star center Joel Embiid to zero points on 0-11 shooting from the field. Six players reached double figures in scoring for the Raptors led by Pascal Siakam’s 25.

Records and standings

New York: 4-13, 1-7 on road, tied for 14th in Eastern Conference

Toronto: 12-4, 7-0 at home, tied for second in Eastern Conference

Notable injuries

New York: Out - Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Reggie Bullock (back), Doubtful - Kevin Knox (quad), Questionable - RJ Barrett (illness), Frank Ntilikina (quad/groin)

Toronto: Out - Kyle Lowry (thumb), Serge Ibaka (ankle), Patrick McCaw (knee), Matt Thomas (finger), Stanley Johnson (groin)

Knicks and Raptors starters (projected)

New York: PG - Frank Ntilikina (Dennis Smith Jr.

if Ntilikina is unable to play), SG - RJ Barrett (Wayne Ellington if Barrett is unable to play), SF - Marcus Morris, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Toronto: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Norman Powell, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Marc Gasol

Knicks and Raptors leaders

New York: Scoring - Marcus Morris Sr.

19.3, Rebounding - Julius Randle 9.1, Assists - Julius Randle 3.8

Toronto: Scoring - Pascal Siakam 9.7, Rebounding - Pascal Siakam 8.4, Assists - Fred VanVleet 7.7

Overall team rankings (out of 30 teams)

New York: Points - 102.0 (29th), Points allowed - 108.6 (12th)

Toronto: Points - 112.9 (9th), Points allowed - 105.5 (9th)

Things to know prior to tipoff

More then a month into the regular season, and Toronto is one of four teams that remain undefeated at home (all four teams reside in the Eastern Conference). Six of their seven home games have come against teams under .500, and that trend will continue with the 4-13 Knicks.

Despite their 1-7 mark away from home, New York actually leads the NBA in three-point accuracy on the road at 41 percent. Toronto leads the league altogether making 39.1 percent of their three-point tries in their first 16 contests.

While Kyle Lowry has missed the last eight games for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet has excelled in his absence. With Lowry out, VanVleet has averaged 21.9 points, eight assists, and 2.3 steals in those eight outings.