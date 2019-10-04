The New England Patriots are in need of another veteran wide receiver following the release of talented but troubled Antonio Brown, who lasted just 11 days with the team after signing a one-year deal worth $15 million. The need for another receiving threat came to light in the Patriots’ 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 where veteran quarterback Tom Brady completed just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdown with an interception.

The names of Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings, Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos and A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengal are among those mentioned to be potential targets for the Patriots before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. However, the Patriots are being prevented in making such a move by their lack of salary cap room. Currently, the Patriots’ depth chart at wide receiver includes veteran Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater. Rookie wideout N’Keal Harry is also scheduled to return in Week 9.

Edelman focused on how to help Patriots win

In an interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI on Friday, Edelman broke his silence about the trade rumors surrounding the team. Edelman said he’s focused on himself and what he can do to help the team win.“That is not part of my job to think those things or do those types of things,” said Edelman, adding that he can only worry about things that he can control, which is to prepare for games and improve his work in order to help the team win.

“That is what I am focused on,” said Edelman. “We got the players in the room that I think, ‘Hey, we’ll be alright.’ That is not my call, or anything like that,” he explained. In four games this season, Edelman leads the Patriots with 21 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown. However, Edelman was among those listed as questionable for their Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. In Week 4, Edelman was also listed as questionable but he suited up against the Bills, catching four passes for 30 yards.

Brady remains confident in his offensive line

In an interview with reporters on Friday, Brady expressed confidence in his offensive line, which has done a great job despite the loss of some of its key members due to injuries. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve due to a turf toe while center David Andrews is out for the season due to illness. However, their absence hasn’t prevented the offensive line from doing its job of protecting Brady.

In four games this season, the offensive line has given up only four sacks, good for fourth-best in the NFL. “They’re doing a good job,” Brady said. “I think they’re doing a good job, so yeah, absolutely. I think they’re well-coached,” said Brady.