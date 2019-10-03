The Nebraska football team got the commitment of one offensive lineman earlier this week. Now the team is looking to rope in a few more.

Among their top targets is Alex Harrison, a big tackle out of Utah. The Huskers just got good news on that front.

Harrison announced, on Wednesday, he's going to be taking his first official visit of the season this weekend. That visit will be to see the Cornhuskers take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

The announcement comes just as Nebraska football's recruiting starts its next phase. With five games down, the Huskers have just a few games left in the season where they will be able to host visitors.

The weekend against Ohio State was a big visit period. They have gotten one commit out of it already, with several other players quite impressed by what they saw in Lincoln. The Huskers are hoping they can outdo that performance against Northwestern. A win and a more jubilant atmosphere is something Scott Frost and company are hoping to show Harrison.

Is Nebraska football stealing one from the Pac 12?

Getting Harrison onto campus is only step one, for the Nebraska football team, but it's still an important step. The Utah tackle might only be a 3-star prospect but he's been getting plenty of attention from the big schools in the West.

With nine total offers, the powers of the Pac 12 are hard after Harrison.

USC, Oregon, Utah and Arizona State are all going after Harrison.

It makes sense, considering where the player is located. The question now is whether or not the Nebraska football team could pull him away from his home region.

Offensive line needs revamping

If there has been one thing most Husker fans have had a problem with, so far this year, it's how the offensive line has played. That was especially true against Ohio State.

Cornhusker fans, watching the game, didn't miss Adrian Gonzalez running from pressure on most passing plays.

Nebraska also had some problems finding running room, other than a 56-yard dash by Adrian Martinez.

This is why the earlier commit of Teddy Prochazka was much heralded. He also happens to be from Nebraska.

Harrison isn't likely to be naming his school this weekend. He's got another official visit slated for much later in the year. He's going to be visiting Utah for his official visit to the Utes in December.

Of course, if Harrison decided he didn't need to take that official visit, it wouldn't be the first time a player was that blown away by what he saw from the Nebraska football team. Harrison has already had unofficial visits to Utah during his high school career.

Should the Huskers make the right pitch and blow the offensive tackle away in his trip to Lincoln, the team might be celebrating another offensive line get this weekend.