As of now, the Washington Redskins have yet to announce their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 5 at FedEx Field. If he will have his way, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins wants to share the field with Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady, whom he admires as a role model. According to Haskins, he even watched Brady’s "Tom vs. Time" during his last year at Ohio State to learn some tips from the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I used that as far as preparing for my last year at Ohio State," said Haskins, who was drafted 15th overall by the Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins told reporters that he admires how Brady prepares his body, his mental makeup and how he connects with receivers even during the offseason. “When you look at him, that's what a quarterback is supposed to look like. I'm looking forward to being on the same field with him Sunday,” said Haskins, adding that he also looks forward to meeting him.

Haskins had a disastrous debut

However, Gruden might be thinking twice before fielding Haskins against the Patriots after his disastrous debut in their 24-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4. Haskins completed just nine of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions. Earlier, Giants legend Joe Theismann called on the team not to start Haskins against the Patriots. Theismann told TMZ Sports that starting Haskins will not be good for the rookie quarterback and the Redskins, especially against the vaunted Patriots’ defense.

In addition, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won 18 consecutive games against first- and second-year quarterbacks. With starter Case Keenum nursing an injury, Gruden can turn to veteran Colt McCoy or Haskins in Week 5. The undefeated Patriots (4-0) are 16-point favorites over the winless Redskins (0-4).

Patriots find new kicker

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots selected veteran kicker Mike Nugent as replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski.

Nugent bested around more than half-dozen kickers who worked out recently at Gillette Stadium after Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve due to a season-ending hip injury. The 37-year-old Nugent was an NFL journeyman, suiting up for nine teams in his 14-year NFL career. The New York Jets drafted him in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft, but he bounced around the league, kicking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and the Oakland Raiders.

Nugent is known as an accurate kicker, making 81 percent of his field-goal attempts and 96.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. The Patriots also added former Los Angeles Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad as insurance in case Nugent falters in his role.