The Nebraska football team's coaches have made no secret of the fact they want the walkon program to, once again, serve as a feeder for unheralded talent. The key, as Scott Frost has said more than once, is the talent has to actually be there.

Husker fans have long taken pride in the walkon program. This is usually where some of the more talented local kids have managed to forge a college football career.

That's the hope for Mason Nieman, who announced on Tuesday night he was joining the Nebraska football program next year. Nieman, out of Waverly High is rated as an athlete by recruiting sites, his first position is at quarterback but will likely be moving to defense in college.

Nieman points at Nebraska football environment

When Nieman committed to Nebraska, he became the second walkon in two days to commit.

Both players have pointed to one big reason why they wanted to continue their football careers in Lincoln.

"It is just awesome to be there and in that environment, especially when the game gets going.”

Nieman also talked to the Omaha World in a way that makes it clear he doesn't care if he doesn't end up being a quarterback at the next level. He just wants to be a part of Nebraska football.

Nieman, in fact, has said he might be moving to safety when he does get to college.

“I talked to coach Frost at a camp this summer and they were leaning more towards DB.”

That's despite he has had a successful season under center for a run-first offense. So far this year, Nieman has rushed for almost 700 yards on 77 carries. He's also got eight touchdowns. When he has thrown, he's been accurate, completing 19 of 26 passes for 160 yards.

Defensively, Nieman has recorded 40 total tackles in five games, also recording 45 tackles all of last year.

It's his speed, clocked at a 4.5-40 yard dash that could mean the difference when it comes to what position he plays. When he picked the Nebraska football team, he went with the Huskers over several offers from division two programs. Those include Wayne State, Minnesota State and Nebraska-Kearney. Interestingly enough those schools were willing to give him a look at quarterback.

In-staters commit to Nebraska football

While Mason Nieman is going to be walking on, the Huskers also got a big commit in the last few days.

Teddy Prochazka, a 4-star prospect for the 2021 class announced he was staying home on Sunday. The 6-8, 250-pound tackle is considered the second-best prospect in the state for the 2021 class.

He's also the 26th ranked offensive tackle in the entire class. The get came the same day that the Nebraska football was getting lit up by Ohio State. That meant the commit was the lone bright spot in what was a very rough day for Husker football.