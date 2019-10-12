South Africa found themselves at 36 for 3 at the stumps on day two of the ongoing second Test against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India declared their first innings on 601 for 5 after Virat Kohli recorded his highest Test score of 254 not out. The day three of the Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST, 6:00 AM SAST on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Rahane and Kohli see off the early thread

India started the day on 283 for 3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

Both the batsmen showed ample amount of respect to the fast bowlers of the South African side early on as the second new ball was swinging a bit. As the ball started getting softer, both the batsmen decided to accelerate. By the time lunch on day two was called, Kohli had notched up his 26th Test century while Rahane had brought up his 20th Test fifty. But soon after lunch, Rahane lost his concentration and gave up his wicket to Keshav Maharaj on 59. India's score was well past 350 by then.

A good day on the field for #TeamIndia with SA on 36/3 at Stumps on Day 2. Umesh picks 2, Shami gets 1. Join us tomorrow for action from Day 3 #INDvSA

Bowlers jolt the Proteas after Kohli-Jadeja show

Ravindra Jadeja joined the Kohli in the middle and the duo seemed to handle the Proteas bowlers with ease. Kohli decided to take the charge initially as he had got his century already.

India didn't lose any other wicket in the second session while Kohli raced away to 194. After the tea break, Jadeja started attacking the Proteas bowlers and hammering them all around the ground.

His skipper had already got his double ton but the pair now seem to take the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners.

In 15 overs of the last session, India scored 128 runs. Kohli reached his first score of 250 in Test cricket while Jadeja was finally dismissed for 91. India declared their innings and the Proteas didn't seem to be ready for the challenge yet.

Umesh Yadav was quick to dismiss Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar to put the visitors under pressure early on. Mohammad Shami then dismissed Temba Bavuma before the stumps were called.

Thenuis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje remained unbeaten and will resume the South African innings on day three.