The New England Patriots are expected to trade for a veteran wide receiver before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Based on multiple reports, the Patriots are planning to work out a trade for Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos or A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals. Earlier, the name of Minnesota wideout Stefon Diggs was included in the mix, but the Vikings declared that they won’t trade him as they consider him as a key piece in their drive for a postseason berth.

However, the Patriots might have to look elsewhere for a veteran wide receiver with the recent pronouncement by the top brass of the Broncos and the Bengals.

According to Broncos' insider Troy Renck of Denver7, general manager John Elway declared that no one from their end is on the trading block. "You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up," Elway said, referring to some of their veterans, including Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, who are both on expiring deals.

Elway explained that the Broncos (1-4) will try to continue to win football games after clinching their first victory of the season – a 20-13 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. In five games this season, the 32-year-old Sanders caught 24 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals won’t part ways with Green

Aside from the Broncos, the Bengals also declared that they won’t part ways with Green, who is expected to make his season debut in Week 7 after missing the first six games with an ankle injury.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team is interested in accepting calls for some of their players, but that won’t include Green. "I've heard the speculation. We are not trading that guy,” Taylor said, referring to Green. On Thursday, Green expressed confidence that he will remain with the Bengals after the trade deadline, but he’s ready for any possibility.

When healthy, Green is known to be a force to reckon with since he entered the NFL as the fourth overall pick by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft. In his eight NFL season, Green has six 1,000-yard seasons.

Several Patriots injured in Week 6 win over Giants

The Patriots could use their mini-bye week with some of their players suffering various injuries in their 35-14 win over the New York Giants in Week 6.

The Patriots will next play on Oct. 21 when they take on the New York Jets in Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Six Patriots suffered various injuries, led by wide receiver Josh Gordon, who suffered a knee injury. Other Patriots who sustained injuries were safety Patrick Chung, tight end Matt LaCosse, fullback Jakob Johnson, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback J.C. Jackson. Johnson was later placed on injured reserve.