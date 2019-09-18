After the washout in Dharamsala, India and South Africa have traveled to Mohali to play the second T20I on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

The match will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, 3:30 PM SAST. The first T20I was abandoned without even the toss.

IND vs SA broadcast Star Sports, Hotstar

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the match Live in India in both English and Hindi commentary respectively.

Hotstar will provide online streaming of the match in the Indian subcontinent for the premium users via its app and website. SuperSport will provide television coverage of the 5/T20I series in South Africa. SuperSport Live will stream the matches live via the website in South Africa.

Pandya brothers likely to feature together

With Hardik Pandya coming back to the squad, it is expected both the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal will feature in this match.

The Chahar cousins could also play this match together. But, Rahul Chahar's selection will depend on the willingness to play Ravindra Jadeja. The batting order should be as it has been in the T20Is recently. With all the speculation of KL Rahul opening with Rohit Sharma, it is still anticipated that Shikhar Dhawan would be starting as an opener for this series at least.

George Linde likely to get his debut cap

Temba Bavuma, who was expected to make his T20I debut in the previous match, will finally get an opportunity to play for the nation in this format.

George Linde could be picked ahead of Dwaine Pretorius, for his spin bowling capabilities. Tabraiz Shamsi is likely to feature in the XI, along with Beuran Hendricks. Andie Phehlukwayo is expected to bat at no. 6 in this match.

With no rain expected to arrive in Mohali on Wednesday, it is expected that the series will finally get underway. The pitch here is really good for batting and runs comes on easily on this pitch.

Batsmen do enjoy playing on this ground and the only respite for the bowlers is the fact that the boundaries are bigger than the usual ones found in the country.