Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series starting Saturday, October 5, 2019. The first T20I between the two countries will start at 6:30 PM PKT at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.

The two teams had competed in a three-match ODI series in Karachi, which was won by Pakistan by 2-0. The first game was abandoned due to rain.

PTV Sports tv telecast & streaming info

PTV Sports is having television rights in Pakistan.

The online stream can be watched on the official website. Sony Six channel will broadcast for viewers in India with a Live stream at Sonyliv.com Channel Eye will telecast in Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Tour to Pakistan 2019-20#PakvsSL@TheRealPCB @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/srZmnz4mMM — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) October 5, 2019

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal back for the T20Is

Pakistan management made the big call of bringing back Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal.

The decision also comes after the Pakistan cricket board decided not to give Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik another try for this. With a lack of experience in the squad, Pakistan will fall back to its bowling unit comprising the likes of Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim.

After winning the ODI series, can Pakistan do the same in the shortest format of the game.



Watch the 1st T20I between #PAKvSL 🏏 LIVE on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD📺 from 7 PM onwards. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/OMbmESGaVR — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) October 5, 2019

Inexperienced line-up under Shanaka meet the upbeat hosts

Among many other players, Lasith Malinga was one of the senior players who decided not to go for the tour.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka for the first time in his career, but he will be aware of the fact that he has a lot to do as a captain. Sri Lanka has a few good strike bowlers while Danushka Gunathilaka, who recently scored a century, will also be raring to go and perform well in the T20Is.

Lahore has hosted some high-profile T20I matches, and the track in all those matches have mostly supported high-scoring.

The wicket will seam around a bit, but the pitch will also assist the batsmen in scoring freely.

The second game will be played on Monday, Oct 7, 2019.

