Pakistan will aim for a series win at home when the team takes on Sri Lanka in the third and the final ODI on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. National Stadium in Karachi will host the match and it will begin at 3:00 PM PKT, 10:00 AM GMT, 3:30 PM SLST.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan is leading the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI a few days ago.

The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain. If Pakistan manages to win this match, it will be their first ODI series win at home since 2015.

PAK vs SL 3rd ODI - PTV Sports, Sony Six broadcast details

PTV Sports and Ten Sports will telecast the match live in India. Sony Six will broadcast the match in India. SonyLiv will provide online streaming of the match in the Indian subcontinent via the app and website. Channel Eye will broadcast the match live in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan aim for a series triumph at home after four years

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will surely be aware of the fact that good young players like Mohammad Hasnain and Asif Ali are sitting in the wings, but with the series on the line, the hosts are expected to go ahead with the same XI which won the second ODI to secure a lead in this series.

Toss won by Sri Lanka, who chose to bat in the third #PAKvSL ODI pic.twitter.com/xpdaTyXod5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2019

The Sri Lankan management will scratch their heads to find a new player who can deliver properly in this match. Kasun Rajitha could be called back into the XI in place of Nuwan Pradeep who had an average outing in the last match. Other than this, it would be a cruel decision if they drop any other player from the XI.

The pitch in Karachi was good for batting in the previous match and what Pakistan ended up scoring shows the true nature of the wicket. It is likely to hold its trueness for even the final match. Spinners could come handy in the day time.