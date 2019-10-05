Nebraska football's recruiting is on a bit of a roll. The Huskers would like to add a new receiver to the ranks.

The Cornhuskers have already gotten two commits this week. That's empowering them to go into the heart of one of their most bitter rivals in order to try and get another receiver commit for the class.

Scott Frost and company are the latest to offer Ankeny Iowa's Brody Brecht. Brecht is an up and coming receiver who first got the usual offers from Iowa and Iowa State.

As the young season progresses, Brecht has been getting more attention from other FBS schools.

Nebraska football and Iowa's native son

Brecht is a three-star receiver who is considered the fourth-best player in the state of Iowa this year. He's also considered the 66th best receiver in the class according to 247 Sports. So far, he hasn't lit the recruiting world on fire, but Frost has made it clear that if he can steal a player out from under the Hawkeyes then he'll be more than happy to do so.

At the moment, Brecht is only garnering the attention of a few FBS schools but it appears the receiver is getting more eyes on him. While the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Nebraska football are the only FBS teams that have given him an official offer so far, Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin appear to be showing more interest of late.

The receiver does also have an offer from William and Mary if he eventually decides he wants to go play football somewhere other than the Big 10 or Big 12.

Brecht is a 'A big kid that runs'

It's clear just why Nebraska football has found an interest in the receiver. Standing at 6-4 he's got the kind of size none of the other Husker receivers have. Frost and the coaching staff have gone on the record talking about height being an issue with the current roster.

Other teams have taken note as well. Those in the know, such as former Northern Iowa offensive line coach Rick Nelson have talked at length about what Brecht can bring to the table.

This summer he told the Des Moines Register all about the talent he thinks Brecht brings to the game. Nelson talked about the receiver's height, but he also said Brecht is getting faster. He's been working on adding speed to his repertoire.

He's already had a pretty good high school career playing for Ankeny high. Last year he caught 30 passes for 513 yards and six touchdowns.

Two sport star?

There is a new wrinkle that could make Brecht extra interesting to the Nebraska sports scene.

He's also a very good baseball player. He hit .371 with three home runs, 30 RBIs and 15 steals last season. He also pitched, going 6-3 with a 2.46 earned run average.

Nebraska football fans have to wonder if new Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt might be able to lure the young player from his home state.