Ex-York Revolution manager Andy Etchebarren has died at age 76 on October 5, 2019. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Andy Etchebarren played Major League Baseball in 15 seasons. He was a catcher. Etchebarren would ultimately have a successful playing career, one that was marked with various achievements, individually and as a team. He would also go into coaching and managing.

Etchebarren won multiple World Series as a player

Etchebarren's first stint in Major League Baseball was in 1962.

His breakthrough came in 1966. Entering spring training that year, he was to be the third-string catcher for the Baltimore Orioles. But both men ahead of him would have health problems requiring surgery. Dick Brown had a brain tumor. Charley Lau had an injured elbow. This meant Etchebarren was the new starting catcher for the Orioles.

Etchebarren also went on to play for the California Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers.

For each of them, he wore the number 8. His teams would go to four World Series, winning two of them. Individually, he was a two-time All-Star. He gained a reputation as being a good defensive catcher, as indicated by The York Dispatch. Offensively, his best seasons were likely 1966 and 1971. In 1966, Etchebarren received enough votes to finish in 17th place for American League Most Valuable Player.

He also had the distinction of being the last batter Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax faced in his career. The at-bat was for from Etchebarren's best. It ended as a double play.

Another unique experience he had with a future Hall of Famer happened off the field. As The Baltimore Sun reports, Etchebarren saved Frank Robinson's life. The incident happened at a 1967 Orioles team party, where there was a pool.

Amidst the frivolities, Robinson ended up at the bottom of the pool. His teammates didn't know that he couldn't swim. It had been thought that Robinson's distress in the water was a joke. Etchebarren eventually realized Robinson was serious and dove to his rescue.

More success in baseball after his playing career

Etchebarren's first coaching position was a Minor League catching instructor for the Brewers.

He eventually became the first base coach of the Brewers.

During the 1990s, he became a Minor League manager in the Orioles organization. Etchebarren managed teams at various levels, including Triple-A. For two seasons, he was bench coach of the Orioles. He was also a roving instructor in the minors in the organization.

Eventually, Etchebarren landed in independent baseball. First as an assistant coach and soon after as a manager.

He would lead the York Revolution to two league championships before retiring after the 2012 season.