With the Oct. 29 trade deadline fast approaching, the New England Patriots are expected to make calls regarding a trade for a veteran wide receiver. Earlier, Jason La Canfora reported that the Patriots are one of the most active teams seeking to address their needs ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline. As of now, the Patriots need a veteran wide receiver who could immediately help veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old Brady recorded only three touchdown passes with three interceptions in his last three outings after an impressive start that saw him throwing seven touchdown passes with no interceptions in the Patriots’ first three games. According to La Canfora, the Patriots plan to pursue Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green or tight end Tyler Eifert. There were reports that the Patriots are also eyeing Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders or Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings.

As of now, the Patriots have a mix of veterans and young receivers in their depth chart, comprised of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski. The Patriots are also expected to get a boost with the return of rookie first-rounder N’Keal Harry, whose much-anticipated regular-season debut could happen against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Other teams also interested in Sanders

According to Broncos' insider and Denver-based talk show host Benjamin Allbright, the Patriots were among a handful of teams that have inquired about the availability of Sanders via trade.

The 35-year-old veteran wideout, who could provide immediate impact for the Patriots, has caught 25 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos this season.

Aside from the Patriots, Allbright said the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints also asked if Sanders is on the trading block. All of them received the same answer, with the Broncos telling them Sanders is “not available” right now.

Allbright’s report backed an earlier statement by Broncos' General Manager John Elway, who declared that they have no plan of trading any of their veterans despite a 2-4 mark.

Patriots work out 3 fullbacks

On Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that the Patriots brought in three free-agent fullbacks for a workout at Gillette Stadium. Currently, the Patriots have no true fullback on their roster after James Develin and Jakob Johnson were placed on the injured reserve.

According to Reiss, the Patriots took a closer look at free-agent fullbacks Orson Charles, Ricky Ortiz, and George Aston. Among the three, Charles has the most experience, having played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots’ latest signing, tight end Eric Tomlinson, also has some experience at fullback and could be used by head coach Bill Belichick when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night.