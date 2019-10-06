The Oct. 29 trade deadline is still over three weeks away but the New England Patriots are already active in trade talks, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Based on information from his sources La Canfora reported that the Patriots are one of the most active teams in pursuing trades to boost their roster. La Canfora disclosed that the Patriots are pursuing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert.

“The Patriots have issues at the offensive line, tight end and receiver, and are expected to push for players like Bengals receiver A.J. Green and/or tight end Tyler Eifert,” La Canfora said in his report. La Canfora added that the La Canfora indicated that the Bengals could receive first-round pick for Green if he gets back to 100 percent. The 31-year-old Green, who is scheduled to make $12 million in base salary in the final year of his contract this season, is currently inactive due to an ankle injury.

Eifert has history of injuries

Last season, Green caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Eifert, for his part, is scheduled to earn $1 million this season, but trading for him would be risky due to his history of injuries. From 2016 to 2018, Eifert played just 14 games, but he has suited up in all of four Bengals games this season. Recently, NFL insider Jay Glazer said the Patriots might pursue Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders after the Minnesota Vikings declared that it won’t trade Stefon Diggs.

Aside from the Patriots, La Canfora reported that the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Seattle Seahawks are also active in trade talks to address their needs for a run at the Super Bowl.

Patriots in need of wideout, tight end

The Patriots desperately need a tight end following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots currently have Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at tight end.

Watson recently returned from a four-game suspension but wasn’t activated against the Washington Redskins. Last season, Gronkowski caught 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns from Brady, but through Week 4, the current crop of Patriots tight ends caught just four total passes from Brady. The Patriots are also thin at wide receiver following the release of veteran Antonio Brown, who was cut 11 days after signing a one-year deal worth $15 million.

The Patriots currently have Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and rookies N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski as wideouts. However, Harry, the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has yet to see action due to injury and could return in Week 9. The Patriots’ need for another veteran wideout became evident in their 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills when veteran quarterback Tom Brady was limited to just 150 passing yards.