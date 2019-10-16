The undefeated New England Patriots will be a better and more dangerous squad if they add Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. This assessment was issued by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark amid rumors that the Patriots are eyeing Green via trade with the Bengals. Clark believes that Green is a fit anywhere, especially with the Patriots, who have a veteran quarterback in Tom Brady.

“If you can add a guy like A.J. Green with Tom Brady, we’ve seen what he’s done when he has a No. 1 pass-catcher whether it’s Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski,” said Clark. According to Clark, it would be scary for a lot of teams that have to face the Patriots if head coach Bill Belichick acquires Green before the deadline. Based on their schedule, the Patriots have to face the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins.

Aside from Green, the Patriots are rumored to be interested in several wideouts, including Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos and Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings.

Clark believes Patriots could acquire Green

While the Bengals already declared that Green won’t be traded, Clark is convinced that the Patriots can get it done, especially with their propensity to shake things up. Earlier, Mike Florio of NBC Sports said it would be the ultimate Bill Belichick move if the Patriots successfully trade for Green.

Green is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but he is expected to return to action anytime soon. If healthy, Green is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. A fourth overall pick by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft, Green has six 1,000 receiving yard seasons under his belt. Last season, Green was limited to nine games by injuries, but he still recorded 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

In his eight seasons with the Bengals, Green has 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns. The catch for the Patriots is that Green could become a rental as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Watson thanks supporters after returning to Patriots

Veteran tight end Ben Watson thanked his supporters via his Twitter account after he was re-signed by the Patriots just days after releasing him.

On Tuesday, Watson returned to practice and is set to play when the Patriots (6-0) take on the New York Jets (1-4) on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. On Wednesday, Watson expressed gratitude to the fans who stood by him after his surprise release last week. “I am so grateful for the encouragement received this past week from strangers friends and family alike,” Watson said on Twitter, adding that God used them to boost his spirit and bring proper perspective in disappointment.

Watson is expected to step up as leader of the Patriots tight end corps, which also includes Ryan Izzo and the recently-signed Eric Tomlinson.