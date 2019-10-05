A huge performance against the Washington Redskins could carry New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady past legends Brett Favre and Peyton Manning on the NFL all-time passing yards list. Currently, Brady is fourth on the list with 71,575 career passing yards, trailing Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (74,845), Manning (71,940) and Favre (71,838). Brady can overtake Favre if he passes for 264 yards against the Redskins.

In the first three weeks, Brady passed for 264 yards or more before he was limited to 150 passing yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. To overtake Manning, Brady needs 365 passing yards against the Redskins, which he hasn’t done since 2017. In four games this season, the Redskins surrendered 251.8 passing yards to opponents. Brady is also closing in on Manning’s all-time record of 539 touchdown passes, which he is expected to break before the 2019 regular season is over.

The 42-year-old signal-caller, who has 524 career touchdown passes, is also on track to breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri’s record of 216 regular-season wins. Currently, Brady as 211 career regular-season wins in his 20th season in the league.

4 players out against Redskins

The Patriots announced that running back Rex Burkhead and safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner and tight end Ben Watson will not play against the Redskins on Sunday.

Burkhead, Chung, and Ebner were originally listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but they were downgraded to out due to foot, heel and groin injuries, respectively. Watson, who recently returned from a four-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, was eligible to play did not travel with the team to Washington. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Watson was not activated for Sunday’s game but could be activated to the 53-man roster on Monday.

In anticipation of the absence of Ebner and Chung, the Patriots signed safety Jordan Richards, who was cut by the Oakland Raiders in training camp. Burkhead’s absence would mean more additional snaps for Sony Michel, James White Brandon Bolden and rookie running back Damien Harris. The Patriots are also expected to bank on their running game against the Redskins, who surrendered 147.5 rushing yards in their first four games, all losses.

Brady lowers selling price on Massachusetts mansion

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are determined to sell their Brookline, Massachusetts home. According to a spokesperson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agency for Brady’s home, the asking price of the five-acre estate has been lowered by more than $5 million. Originally, the asking price was $39.5 million, but it now stands at $33.6 million. Brady’s decision to sell his mansion sparked rumors that this could be his last year in New England. However, Brady explained that he put the house on the market early because of its huge price.