The Nebraska football team's recruiting for the 2020 class is starting to pick up steam. The Huskers had gotten off to a somewhat slow start, especially against the titans of the college football world. The Friday afternoon commitment of Rodney Groce means the Cornhuskers have nabbed two high-value targets in the last week.

This despite the fact that both Groce and Teddy Prochazka were official visitors for the Ohio State game.

While they watched the Nebraska football team get dismantled by the bigger, faster and stronger Buckeyes, the two top prospects apparently saw a program they could help immensely. They're not wrong.

Nebraska football comes out of nowhere for the steal

Getting Groce is a steal, any way you cut it for the Huskers. The inside linebacker has the kind of talent that could fill a big hole when it comes to replacing Mohamed Barry next season.

He also appears to be a steal in the near literal sense, considering the Huskers were not a team he was high on when the summer began. Back at the end of the may, the Alabama native listed his Top Eight as Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and UAB.

Yes, Nebraska football managed to not only make up significant ground in a matter of months, but they also beat out Auburn, Oklahoma and 'Bama to do it.

You might also notice that other than Oklahoma, there was a distinct lean towards one part of the country among his favorites. The Huskers were able to overcome that as well to secure Groce's commitment.

Stars not telling the story

While the chants of "stars don't matter" grow tiresome quickly, it appears the axiom is true in this recruit's case. Groce is rated as a consensus 3-star prospect and is only the 527th ranked player in the country.

At the same time, he's the 22nd best ILB in his class. Despite the 6-1, 230-pound backer not being a blue-chip prospect, it appears plenty of coaching staffs are seeing something special in the player.

When Oklahoma, Auburn, and Alabama are all offering a player, he's not exactly a diamond in the rough at that point.

Falling in love with Lincoln

Getting Groce to even come see the Nebraska football team last Saturday was a coup in and of itself, considering where the Huskers sat three months ago.

He told Rivals that once he got here, he knew this was where he wanted to go "inside of 24 hours."

Fans and analysts alike are keen to talk about how getting a recruit to Memorial Stadium is always a big step in the recruiting process. Players like Groce and the excitement he felt, even during a bad night for Nebraska is exactly what they are talking about.

Rodney Groce's commit is the 12th for the 2020 class and the third overall since Nebraska football's season started.