The Chicago Cubs have parted ways with their manager Joe Maddon. Maddon has seen plenty of success during his tenure at the helm, including bringing the Cubs to the World Series in 2016. The Cubs have struggled all season. The team was facing high expectations when the season started, but the team failed to secure a playoff berth. The Cubs have decided to look for a new manager for next season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news that Maddon will not be returning next season.

Maddon has been a part of the Cubs franchise since 2015. He led the team to a World Series title in 2016. Maddon became manager of the Cubs in the last year of his deal.

Chicago Cubs miss postseason first time with Maddon at the helm

High expectations were put on the Cubs at the start of the season, but thanks to some bad moves, the Cubs missed out on the postseason for the first time in Maddon's tenure since 2015.

Moving away from Maddon has been long expected, but Sunday will be his final game as Chicago Cubs manager.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has said that Maddon will definitely find a job quickly. While he didn't agree 100 percent of the time with the Cubs front office, there are other teams desperately in need of his skills and services. Before joining Chicago, Maddon brought success to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maddon's work with the Rays saw him earn the honor of being named Manager of the Year in 2008, 2011, and 2015. Maddon has cemented himself as one of the best managers in the league. Tampa Bay has made their first postseason appearance without Maddon this season.

Maddon has become one of Chicago's greatest managers

Maddon left Tampa Bay in 2014 and found himself in Chicago in 2015. Under Maddon, Chicago recorded 90 wins during his first four seasons.

The Cubs clinched the Wild Card in 2015 and 2018, and later won the National League Central in 2016 and 2017. Despite the team's struggles, Maddon has become one of Chicago's greatest managers. In 2019, Maddon won 50 percent of his games. Despite the Cubs being one of the NL's top teams, he just didn't prove himself deserving of a contract extension in Chicago.

One of several Cubs alumni players suggested to take on the role of the skipper is David Ross.

Ross played with the Cubs and won a title with the Cubs in 2016. Ross currently sits in the ESPN booth calling games. It would definitely take a lot to convince him to replace his former manager in Maddon. While the Cubs still looking for a new manager, its worth noting Ross should be considered for the role. Expect to see him turning around a struggling team like the San Diego Padres. Cubs fans will have to wait to see how the offseason impacts the hiring of a new manager and where Joe Maddon will land next.