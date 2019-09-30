After recording two interceptions in their 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, New England defensive back JC Jackson claimed that the Patriots have the best defense in the NFL today. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jackson declared "I feel like we've got the best defense so far.” Jackson added that he feels that the Patriots “got the best defense in the league." The Patriots own a 4-0 record this season, primarily due to the outstanding play of their defensive unit.

The Patriots defense have given up one touchdown this season as the other two scored by the New York Jets came from mistakes by the offense and special teams. Jackson has the right to brag about the Patriots defense as it has limited opponents to just 243 yards per game, which tops the NFL. The Patriots have allowed just 181.8 passing yards per game, second to the Carolina Panthers (156.8). They also placed second in rushing yards allowed with 61.2 yards per game, next to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (59.2).

The Patriots also recorded league-best 10 interceptions, five more than the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. In terms of points, the Patriots have given up just a total of 27 points in the first four games or a league-best 6.8 points per game.

Brady praises Jackson’s outstanding play

During the interview, Jackson was elated over the compliments that he received from veteran quarterback Tom Brady after his strong showing against the Bills.

“It just made me feel great,” said Jackson, whom Brady described as “very talented. Just very, very skilled.” The 42-year-old Brady said opponents cannot make a mistake around Jackson because of his great ball skills and his quickness. Brady was grateful to the defense for carrying the Patriots over the Bills to remain unbeaten this season. “It's hard to make a mistake against our defense. They're playing really great football,” said Brady, who had a miserable game against the Bills, completing just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdown with an interception.

Theismann asks Redskins not to play Haskins vs Patriots

Washington Redskins legend Joe Theismann asked the team’s coaching staff to relegate rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to the bench when they take on the Patriots in Week 5. In a separate interview with TMZ Sports, Theismann said starting Haskins against the Patriots will not be good for the young quarterback, the Redskins and for football in general.

The Redskins inserted the 22-year-old Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, in place of starter Case Keenum against the New York Giants. Things did not go well for Haskins, who completed 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions as the Redskins lost to the Giants, 24-3. The Patriots are 16-point favorite over the Redskins in early Las Vegas betting odds.