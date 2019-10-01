The New England Patriots are in need of another veteran wide receiver when they cut talented wideout Antonio Brown after just 11 days with the team. The lack of another dependable receiver came to light in their 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. In that game, veteran quarterback Tom Brady struggled big-time in finding his target, completing just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdown with an interception.

After the game, Brady was questioned if he missed Brown’s on-field presence, but the veteran quarterback sidestepped the question. However, it cannot be denied that the Patriots and Brady need another target that could boost their offense. The Patriots could turn to Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who recently fueled trade rumors to New England with his social media activity. According to Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports, Diggs sent Patriots fans into frenzy when he followed several New England stars on Twitter, including Brady, fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White.

Diggs further fueled rumors when he posted an emoji of a face without a mouth. In four games this season, Diggs has tallied just 13 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Diggs caught 102 passes for 1,021 yards and nine scores for the Vikings, who are currently last in the NFC North with a 2-2 mark. The Vikings are just 24th in the NFL in terms of yards per game and 18th in scoring despite having several weapons on offense and a veteran quarterback under center in Kirk Cousins.

If the Vikings’ struggles continue, Diggs might be open to a trade, but his five-year, $72 million contract could become a huge stumbling block. The Patriots recently signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, but they released him 11 days later after reports about a sexual assault civil suit filed by his former trainer came to light.

Patriots want Gordon to be more involved on offense

This season, wide receiver Josh Gordon has lived up to expectations in his return from an indefinite suspension.

Gordon is the Patriots’ second-best wide receiver with 221 receiving yards in four games, behind Edelman’s 226. However, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels believes that Gordon can step up his production and expand his role on offense. “I need to do a better job of finding ways to get him the ball throughout the course of the game in whatever role or position that we’re asking him to play,” said McDaniels.

Patriots create room for Watson

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that the Patriots are set to waive offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to create room for tight end Ben Watson, who is slated to return following a four-games suspension after failing an offseason PED test. The Patriots signed Benenoch after placing Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve on Sept. 17. Watson could play in Week 5 when they Patriots take on the Washington Redskins.