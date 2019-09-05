Count National Media personality Tim Brando as a big supporter of Nebraska football. The play-by-play man picked the Huskers to finish the season in his personal Top 10.

He picked this despite the fact the Cornhuskers are coming off back-to-back four-win seasons. They are off to a decent start this year, having beaten South Alabama in their opener.

Considering Nebraska started 2018 with an 0-6 record, there are zero Husker fans that won't be happy beginning 1-0 this season.

Still, there was much to dislike about the 35-21 victory.

Despite two defensive touchdowns and a punt return for another score, the Nebraska football team looked shaky on offense. It was shaky enough that the coaching staff has gone out of its way to say they've pinpointed the problem and expect a far better performance against Colorado.

Media not as nervous as Nebraska football fans

Probably because of eight wins in two years, there were plenty of Cornhusker fans who were more than a little nervous after the victory.

It doesn't appear the national media is nearly as nervous.

The Huskers, who opened the year in the Top 25 for the first time in quite a few seasons, remained there after the win. Nebraska did drop from 24 to 25, but most of the media were clearly willing to brush off the season opener as "jitters."

NU even managed to jump into the Coaches Poll after being left out in the preseason. While the national media still believes Big Red is going to do big things this season, Tim Brando stands out from the crowd, and he's taking some heat for it.

Brando brings the noise

One of the longest active play-by-play men in college football today knows when he likes what he sees in a team and the Huskers have caught his attention. After ranking the Cornhuskers higher than almost anyone else in the country was willing to, he doubled down earlier this week.

After week #1 of play this is my Top 10: pic.twitter.com/QFWi6XV2gB — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 3, 2019

Brando posted on Twitter his Top 10 after week 1 of play.

His rankings were Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Washington, and UCF. While there was plenty of feedback about those rankings, Nebraska football being in while Ohio State, Auburn, and Utah were "just out" had plenty of people up in arms.

yooooo Tim u doin drugs again — Mike (@ultrarunmike) September 4, 2019

It's also interesting to note the Huskers have outlasted teams like Texas and LSU.

Those squads were both included in his preseason Top 10, but are not there after the first week of play.

When Brando took some heat for picking Nebraska, he made it clear he was sticking to his guns.

It’s week one chill out. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 3, 2019

All of this could be a moot point come this Saturday. If the Huskers don't take care of business against Colorado, they will absolutely drop out of the Top 25.

it seems more than likely that a loss in Boulder will also have Brando rethinking where the Nebraska football team belongs. If they win, it would be more ammo for his argument.