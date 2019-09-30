Good news for Cricket fans as there was no rain in Karachi on the eve of the second One Day Internationa cricket match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka to be played on Monday.

The match was scheduled for Sunday but postponed to a day dues to rain. The first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Three days of unseasonal, incessant showers had left the Stadium in tatters.

Brilliant sunlight over the weekend has further encouraged dry the ground, which had been severely waterlogged on Friday.

After a wash out in the first ODI, the excitement level has reached to greater heights for the #PAKvSL match.



Team news:

Asif Ali and left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari may be included in Pakistan playing XI. This generation of Sri Lanka batsmen have a particular weakness against legspin.

Sri Lanka has sent a B team after their main players refuse to tour Pakistan due to security concerns. The hosts are expected to dominate the series.

It is not clear as how exactly the pitch could behave after the rain. But generally, the Karachi pitch has favored the batsmen with a bit of swing for the pacers.

TV telecast and online streaming info

Ten Sports will telecast in Pakistan along with national broadcaster PTV Sports.

Viewers in India can watch on Sony Six with streaming available on Sonyliv.com.

Channel Eye will have the rights in Sri Lanka.

