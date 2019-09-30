New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will not be suspended for his controversial hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who landed in concussion protocol after the play. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Monday that the NFL won’t levy a suspension on Jones but he could receive a fine. Jones received an unnecessary roughness call for the hit during their 16-10 win over the Bills, but he was not ejected from the game.

After the game, NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron explained that Jones tried to avoid hitting Allen with his helmet, turning his head away before he made contact. In a conference call with reporters, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended Jones’ hit, saying he won’t change anything about his cornerback’s style of play or his technique.

“When there really isn’t anything you can tell him to do differently, then I think you don’t tell him anything,” Belichick said, adding that Jones didn’t lead with his head before he hit Allen.

Belichick also disagreed with Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s claim that Jones should have been ejected from the game. Jones finished with five total tackles, including four solo tackles, against the Bills. If there’s no suspension coming, Jones will be available when the Patriots (4-0) take on the Washington Redskins in Week 5. Earlier, Jones earned the highest grade for a cornerback through the first three weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Jones even outplayed teammate Stephon Gilmore, who's considered as the top corner in the league.

Brady talks about Jones’ hit

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady, in an interview on The Greg Hill Show, said he saw the play happened. “You never like to see anyone get hurt out there. Football is a contact sport. It’s part of football," said Brady, who emerged as starter after then Patriots starter Drew Bledsoe was injured while trying to elude the defense. Brady recalled having a similar experience in Buffalo early in his career, where he was hit by a Bills player on the head and his helmet flew off and 10 yards away.

The following day, Brady said Belichick gave him an advice that he has taken to heart ever since. According to Brady, Belichick instructed him to throw the ball away or slide if he’s running like that “I will never forget Coach Belichick telling me that,” Brady said.

Brady vows to be better against Redskins

After struggling against the Bills, Brady vowed to be better when they take on the Redskins in Week 5 at FedEx Field.

“We have to figure out what we can do well," said Brady, who completed just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdowns with an interception for a quarterback rating of 45.9. “Yesterday, there was a lot to learn from. We will watch it closely and try and do better in Washington next week,” he added. The Patriots have been tagged as 16-point favorite over the winless Redskins, who have yet to decide on their starter against New England.