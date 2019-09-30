Despite their offensive struggles, the New England Patriots head into Week 5 as a 16-point favorite over the winless Washington Redskins. According to Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA, the Westgate SuperBook has installed the undefeated Patriots (4-0) as a 16-point favorite over the Redskins, who have yet to taste their first win in four outings following a 24-3 loss to the New York Giants. The Patriots were 7-point favorite against Buffalo in Week 4, but they failed to cover the spread after emerging just a 16-10 winner over the Bills.

In Week 3, the Patriots were installed as a 21-point favorite over the New York Jets but managed to carve out a 30-14 win. Emerging as 16-point favorite came as no-surprise for Patriots as the Redskins have a minus-52 scoring differential, which is the second-worst in the NFL behind the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots crushed the Dolphins in Week 2, 43-0.

As of now, the Redskins have an uncertain quarterback situation.

In their loss to the Giants, Redskins starter Case Keenum completed 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards with an interception before rookie Dwayne Haskins replaced him. The rookie signal-caller completed 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards with three interceptions. If the Redskins stick with Haskins, it could signal their doom as the Patriots have won 18 straight games against rookie or second-year QBs.

Brady eludes query about Brown

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady struggled against the Bills, completing just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and no touchdown with an interception for a quarterback rating of 45.9.

Despite a bad day at the office, Brady still improved his record against the Bills to 31-3. However, many were saying that the Patriots badly missed the services of veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released by the team after just 11 days. A During the post-game press conference, Brady was asked if “is there any part of you that says, man, I wish we had Antonio Brown today?” Brady indirectly replied to the question without mentioning Brown’s name, saying: “I just have to go out there and do the best job I can do, and I've been trying to do that for 20 years now.” After a bad outing, Brady said he would try to recover from a bad week by scoring more points the following week.

Brady glad Patriots are 4-0

After his struggles against the Bills, Brady said he’s happy that the Patriots are 4-0. During the post-game interview, Brady admitted that the team could do better than its showing against the Bills when it takes on the Redskins. “We can do better than that. So, try to do better next week, figure out all the things that they did well,” Brady explained. Brady also lauded the Patriots defense for saving the day by recording four interceptions against quarterbacks Josh Allen and Matt Barkley.

"Our defense just did a great job there at the end, and we just have to get back to work,” he said