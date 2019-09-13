As per normal, MLB The Show 19 had a ratings update on September 13 after it had been two weeks since the previous one. Unlike the last ratings update though, this one has a lot of notable changes.

There are two new players who have reached diamond taking the place of two others who were diamond but now have fallen to gold.

Here are the players who rose or fell a level in the September 13 ratings update. Those who went from common to bronze (or bronze to common) are not included. All the rating updates can be found at the MLB The Show 19 homepage.

Gold to Diamond

Ketel Marte, CF Diamondbacks (Gold 84 to Diamond 86)

Felipe Vazquez, CP Pirates (Gold 84 to Diamond 85)

It has been a remarkable season for Marte and one that has been quite surprising. After hitting a total of 22 home runs in his first four years from 2015-18, he has connected on 32 this season. A career .263 hitter entering the year, he is hitting .328 in 2019.

Up to Gold

Brett Gardner, LF Yankees (Silver 79 to Gold 81)

Ryan Yarbrough, SP Rays (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Mike Soroka, SP Braves (Silver 77 to Gold 80)

Wilson Ramos, C Mets (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Lucas Giolito, SP White Sox (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Yu Darvish, SP Cubs (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Jose Abreu, 1B White Sox (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Tim Anderson, SS White Sox (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Nicholas Castellanos, RF Cubs (Silver 78 to Gold 80)

Mitch Garver, C Twins (Silver 75 to Gold 80)

Lance Lynn, SP Rangers (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Taylor Rogers, CP Twins (Silver 79 to Gold 80)

Castellanos has looked like a reinvigorated player since he was acquired at the trade deadline by the Cubs from the Tigers. After hitting just 11 home runs in 403 at-bats with Detroit, he already has 14 in 163 at-bats with Chicago.

Up to Silver

Aristides Aquino, RF Reds (Bronze 72 to Silver 77)

Will Smith, C Dodgers (Bronze 74 to Silver 77)

Wilmer Flores, 2B Diamondbacks (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Kevin Newman, 2B Pirates (Bronze 73 to Silver 76)

Mychal Givens, CP Orioles (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Steven Matz, SP Mets (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Starlin Castro, 2B Marlins (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Nick Anderson, RP Rays (Bronze 72 to Silver 75)

J.A. Happ, SP Yankees (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Brian Goodwin, CF Angels (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Max Fried, SP Braves (Bronze 73 to Silver 75)

Since he was called up on August 1 by the Reds, Aquino has set MLB records due to his power prowess.

According to ESPN, he set a National League rookie record for most homers in a month with 14 in August, and he also became the first player in the modern era to hit 13 home runs in his first career 100 plate appearances.

Diamond to Gold

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Cardinals (Diamond 85 to Gold 84)

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP Dodgers (Diamond 85 to Gold 84)

Ryu has been the major league leader in ERA almost the entire season, but his once-large lead in the category has shrunk significantly. In his last four starts, he has given up 21 runs in 19 innings.

Gold to Silver

Kyle Hendricks, SP Cubs (Gold 80 to Silver 79)

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Phillies (Gold 80 to Silver 78)

While Hoskins does lead the National League in walks, he strikes out a ton. His batting average is down to .236 as well due to hitting an atrocious .193 since the All-Star break.

Down to Bronze

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B Mariners (Bronze 74)

Jose Martinez, RF Cardinals (Bronze 74)

Khris Davis, LF Athletics (Bronze 74)

Jeurys Familia, RP Mets (Bronze 73)

Matt Adams, 1B Nationals (Bronze 73)

Matt Carpenter, 3B Cardinals (Bronze 73)

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B Nationals (Bronze 73)

Derek Dietrich, 1B Reds (Bronze 72)

Jedd Gyorko, 1B Dodgers (Bronze 72)

Brandon Nimmo, RF Mets (Bronze 72)

It has been a downright awful 2019 campaign for Familia.

Once an excellent closer, he saved 94 games for the Mets in 2015-16. This season, he possesses an ugly ERA (6.06) and WHIP (1.81).