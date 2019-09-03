While the New England Patriots have already made their initial 53-man roster, there may be some changes ahead after it reported that they worked out two players on Monday at Gillette Stadium. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots welcomed free agent safety Su’a Cravens for a workout. Cravens had a rocky tenure with the Washington Redskins since he was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The workout happened days before the Patriots are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the regular season. In his rookie year, Cravens played in 11 games, with three starts, as a hybrid safety/linebacker. He recorded 34 tackles, one interception, one sack, one interception, and five passes defended. The following year, Cravens announced his retirement from the NFL due to concussion and injury fears and sat out the entire 2017 season.

However, Cravens had a lengthy battle with the Redskins after he decided to unretire. The Redskins eventually traded him to the Denver Broncos in March 2018 where he played five games. This year, Cravens played in three preseason games for the Broncos, but he was released during the final 53-man roster cuts.

Patriots also work out undrafted cornerback

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Patriots also worked out former Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs, a 2018 undrafted free agent.

Springs played for five different practice squads last season and spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Springs was released before the final 53-man roster was announced. The workout came as a surprise since the Patriots have a deep secondary. In their depth chart, the Patriots have safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, and Obi Melifonwu, as well as, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, and Joejuan Williams.

Brady discusses former backup Brian Hoyer

Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady admitted that it was “very difficult” to see his former backup Brian Hoyer not making the 53-man roster. In an interview with WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show”, Brady said Hoyer has been a great friend since he joined the team in 2009 and when he returned to the Patriots two years ago. “I always kept in touch with him. When he came back two seasons ago, we picked up right where he left off,” said Brady.

Hoyer, who played two stints with the Patriots spanning 4 ½ years, lost the backup quarterback spot to rookie Jarrett Stidham. Two days after he was released, Hoyer joined the Indianapolis Colts as backup to Jacoby Brissett. The Colts signed Hoyer to a three-year deal worth $12 million, with $9 million in guaranteed money. Earlier, it was reported that the Patriots were interested in bringing back Hoyer at some point in the season.