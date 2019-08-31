The New England Patriots have remained as favorites to win Super Bowl LIV, according to odds monitored by Odds Shark. According to Odds Shark, the Patriots are +700 favorites to win their seventh Super Bowl trophy despite undergoing some personnel and coaching changes in the offseason. The Patriots lost offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive end Trey Flowers to free agency while defensive coordinator Brian Flores took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by young quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Patrick Mahomes, and the New Orleans Saints are co-second favorites at +800. The Los Angeles Rams, who were defeated by the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, are +850 favorites.

Patriots heavy favorites to win AFC East

Four teams are tied +1400, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the surprise retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts’ odds of winning the Super Bowl have slipped to +5000. After going 3-1 in the preseason, the Patriots are installed as heavy -500 favorites to once again lead the AFC East and a +300 favorite to win a fourth straight AFC conference championship. Last season, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC finals to clinch a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Also, the Patriots will open their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium as a six-point favorite.

Patriots install rookie QB as Brady’s backup

The Patriots have installed rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham as backup to veteran signal-caller Tom Brady, who will enter his 20th season in the NFL. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio, the Patriots cut last season’s backup, veteran Brian Hoyer, on Saturday, officially making Stidham Brady’s backup. Stidham, the Patriots’ fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was impressive in four preseason appearances.

Stidham completed 61-of-90 throws (67.8 percent) for 731 yards and four touchdowns with one interception and ran for 88 yards on 19 carries for the Patriots, who finished the preseason with a 3-1 record. With Brady planning to play until he’s 45 years old, the Patriots have plenty of time to develop Stidham as a possible successor.

Several teams interested in Hoyer

The 33-year-old Hoyer, for his part, went 18-for-22 for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Patriots’ victories over the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans.

However, Hoyer sat out the next two games against the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants. Hoyer won’t be unemployed for long as several teams have expressed interest in signing him as a backup, including the Colts and the Denver Broncos. The Patriots were expected to trim their roster to 53 men before the Saturday 4 p.m. deadline.