While the Nebraska football team tries to take care of business on the field, they are also trying to win several recruiting battles. While no one knows how many battles they will win in recruiting, it appears they took a big step towards winning a fight on Sunday.

Jared Ivey, a much-sought-after defensive end, announced the top five schools he will consider from here on out. The Nebraska football team made that cut and have at least one very familiar foe the rest of the way.

Beating Colorado off the field

The Nebraska football team has two last-second losses to Colorado in the last two years. Off the field, new Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker talked about his losses in recruiting to the Huskers.

For the most part, Tucker has been talking about the losses when it comes to Colorado kids. Still, it's hard not to see the Huskers winning over Jared Ivey. The good news here is that Scott Frost and company have had quite a bit of success when it comes to recruiting in Ivey's home state.

While the 6-6, 222-pound prospect isn't at the top of the Georgia state rankings, he does qualify as one of the best weakside defensive ends in the 2020 class. A 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, he's the 60th best player in the state of Georgia. He's the 24th ranked WDE in the class.

While Ivey isn't rating among the best of the best in his recruiting class, he has received some attention from Power 5 teams.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

He's narrowed those offers down to the top five frontrunners in a tweet on Sunday.

In addition to the Nebraska football team, Colorado, Stanford, Duke, and Georgia Tech are the last teams standing. As Ivey pointed out, the list came without any kind of warning and 247Sports believes that could mean he's close to announcing a final commitment. Before that happens, it seems likely he'll be taking his other official visits.

Colorado the only visit so far

So far, the Buffaloes are the only team for which Jared Ivey has made an official visit. While he hasn't announced plans for other visits, analysts believe he will line up trips later this fall. Nebraska football will be vying for his attention. Husker coaches have talked about wanting to bring in players that could help the team with the pass rush. Ivey is viewed as a pass rush specialist that can line up either at defensive end or outside linebacker in the college ranks.

Ivey's next step will be to set an announcement date. So far, he hasn't tipped anyone off as to when he might be making his decision. Earlier in the recruiting cycle, he made it clear he would be taking his time and trying to get it right.