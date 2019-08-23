The Nebraska football team has gotten some good recruiting news in the last few days. That doesn't mean it has all been good news. One item that's popped up this week is that the Huskers could be losing their grip on the top player in the state for the 2021 class.

Avante Dickerson recently talked to LetterMenRow about his plans for this fall. During that discussion, he mentioned a couple of things that could stick out to Nebraska football fans.

The first is that he is looking at, and looking forward to setting a date for an Ohio State visit. The Buckeyes are one of eight teams that have already offered the 4-star prospect.

It appears they rank fairly high in his eyes. The second was some comments the cornerback made about his lack of homegrown allegiance to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska football-playing catchup

Avante Dickerson is apparently not one of those in-state kids that bleed Husker Red.

Despite growing up in Omaha and playing his high school ball for Westside, he told Lettermen Row that he has always been a Florida Gator fan. That could bode well for Ohio State and others who are looking to steal the talented defensive back out from under Scott Frost and company.

The one-piece of good news is that for whatever reason, Florida has not come calling yet. The bad news is that it doesn't appear the Gators need to make an offer to get Dickerson out of Nebraska.

"I actually talked to Ohio State last Tuesday,” he recently told Lettermen Row. “I talked to a lot of their coaches, including Ryan Day and Jeff Hafley. The message was just that I was a high priority for them."

A homecoming of sorts

One of the things that might give OSU an inside path for Avante Dickerson is that he's got some family in Ohio. That could be the clincher for the Nebraska football target who talks as though he's close to going anywhere not near his home town.

Other players have talked like this during their recruiting process, only to pull the trigger for the Huskers after all. Sometimes these kinds of players need to see what's out there before they decide to stay close to home. The Nebraska football team desperately needs Avante to be one of those.

The prospect is not only the top player in Nebraska for the 2021 class but he's also the eighth best corner in the entire class.

That also makes him the 76th best player in 2021. This is the kind of player the Cornhuskers need to keep home.

Nebraska is not a massive talent base. Whatever the cause, the pool has been growing in the last few years. Considering all the talk about how the coaching staff wants to lock the state down. Few players demonstrate why they want to lock it down like Avante Dickerson. He's also demonstrating quite well why the Nebraska football team is going to find that harder as the talent base gets better.