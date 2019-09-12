As of Thursday, there was no indication that the National Football League (NFL) would discipline New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused the wide receiver of rape, claiming the incidents happened in June 2017 and May 2018. Brown, who attended Central Michigan with Taylor, denied the allegations. According to Rapoport, there was no decision from the league about Brown’s playing status in Week 2, where the Patriots will take on the Miami Dolphins.

Brown practiced with the Patriots on Thursday and from the looks of it, the team was preparing as if the talented wide receiver would be suiting up against the Dolphins. The Patriots are 17-point favorites over the Dolphins in early betting odds.

Rapoport said that as of Thursday, he had received no indication that the NFL will act on the complaint against Brown, so it would make sense that he will make his Patriots debut on Sunday.

It is also unlikely for the NFL to suspend Brown on Sunday, considering that the league is scheduled to talk to his accuser next week. “Either way, no one has ruled it out yet, but barring something unforeseen, it’s moving in the direction of Antonio Brown being on the field Sunday amid everything that we’ve been talking about earlier and over the past couple days,” said Rapoport. The Patriots recently signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, including a $20 million team option for 2020.

Brown debuts new jersey number in second practice

After using the No. 1 jersey in his first practice with the Patriots, Brown practiced on Thursday sporting the No. 17 on Thursday. In his stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders, Brown has worn number 84. However, suspended tight end Ben Watson currently uses that number for the Patriots. No. 17 could be close to Brown’s heart as his father, Eddie, wore the number during his stint for the Albany Firebirds of the Arena Football League, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

During the era of head coach Bill Belichick, seven wide receivers have worn No. 17, including Dedric Ward, Chad Jackson, Taylor Price, Greg Salas, Aaron Dobson, Bernard Reedy and Riley McCarron.

Patriots host offensive lineman for visit

In need of offensive linemen, the Patriots hosted former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick Caleb Benenoch for a visit, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Patriots starting center David Andrews won’t play in the 2019 season due to blood clots, and starting right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered a shoulder injury in New England's 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

A 6-foot-5 and 305-pound lineman, Benenoch has played left guard, tackle and right guard in his career with the Buccaneers. He played in 35 career games, with 22 starts, for the Buccaneers.