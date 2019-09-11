Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson displayed his best performance as NFL starter in their 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Jackson, who is known for his running ability, completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns, silencing his doubters about his passing ability. Jackson, the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, took over as starter for veteran Joe Flacco last season, helping the Ravens win six of their last seven outings to earn a playoff spot.

However, the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the postseason. While he’s trying to further hone his game and make his own mark in the NFL, Jackson is trying to emulate the style of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“One quarterback I’ll say: Tom Brady. You know, he has six championships and that’s where I’m trying to be at. I’ll say, Tom, if anyone,” said Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.

In the offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported that Jackson trained under noted quarterback mentor Tom House to work on his throwing mechanics after finishing with a disappointing 58.2 completion rating last season. House is famous for working with Brady and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees. Before the Patriots’ run to a sixth Super Bowl title, Brady spent some time with house to work on his fundamentals.

Ray Lewis lauds Patriots defense in win over Steelers

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who spent his entire career with the Ravens, lauded the Patriots defense in their 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. While Brady was outstanding on offense with three touchdown passes, Lewis said the defense’s adjustment was the key to victory over the Steelers. “They don’t have the most athletic, but they have some of the greatest communicators that you will ever have on the defensive side of the ball and its pre-snap reads that you must be able to communicate about,” Lewis told Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” Earlier, Lewis picked the Patriots over the Steelers because of their ability to step up on defense. The Patriots will showcase their defense anew when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 as a 17-point favorite in Las Vegas betting odds.

Patriots sign offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots have signed free-agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse as insurance for Marcus Cannon, who could miss a few games after suffering a shoulder injury in their season opener against the Steelers. The 30-year-old Newhouse, a nine-year NFL season, will fill the roster spot vacated by wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was traded earlier to the New York Jets.

Newhouse was a fifth round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2010, starting at both left and right tackle in his first three seasons. The 6-foot-4, 330 pound Newhouse has 71 starts in 114 career games.