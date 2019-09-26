Hall of Fame quarterback and current Denver Broncos executive John Elway admitted that it’s hard to argue that New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady is not the greatest signal-caller of all time, based on his achievements in his 20-year NFL career. In an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show”, Elway said it’s very difficult to find somebody else that's had a better career than the 42-year-old Brady, who has won six Super Bowl titles in his career.

"I think when you look at the success he's had, the numbers he's put up, the wins that he's had, but also the world championships,” said Elway. According to Elway, there were many great quarterbacks who played in the NFL but failed to win a Super Bowl ring. For Elway, winning a Super Bowl trophy is one sign of a great quarterback. According to Elway, it's very hard to argue that Brady's not the greatest quarterback of all time when he has won six Super Bowl titles in his career. Elway, for his part, won two Super Bowl trophies in his 16-year career with the Broncos.

Elway amazed by Brady’s performance

Elway was also amazed at how Brady still performs at a high level despite his age, saying the Patriots quarterback takes care of his body and trains regularly all year round. Brady’s impressive performance has landed him on top of the Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings heading into the fourth week of the 2019 NFL season. This season, Brady has thrown for 911 yards and seven touchdown passes with no interception and ran for another score as he led the Patriots to a 3-0 mark. The veteran quarterback also completed 67.9 percent of his pass attempts with a 116.5 passer rating.

Fans should not worry about Brady’s name on injury report

Patriots’ fans were surprised on Wednesday after seeing Brady’s name as limited-participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to calf issue ahead of their cash with unbeaten AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field. Last week, Brady was also listed as limited but he suited up in their 30-14 win over the New York Jets. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, fans should not be alarmed by Brady’s appearance on the injury list.

“I think there’s absolutely nothing to be alarmed by,” Schefter said during an interview with “Get Up!” Based on his performance in the Patriots’ first three games, Schefter said Brady “looks better than ever” and “looks as sharp as he ever has” at age 42. In Wednesday’s interview, Brady said the team gave him a light workload during practice to help him prepare for Sunday’s game. Against the Bills, Brady is expected to be at his best in the showdown of two unbeaten AFC East squads.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier earlier said that Brady playing unbelievable despite his age.