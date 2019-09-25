One of the most anticipated showdowns, in Week 4, is the clash between two unbeaten AFC East squads – the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. In the past, the Patriots-Bills showdown has been a ho-hum since New England has emerged victorious, in their past five clashes, and seven straight in Buffalo. Things are different now, as the Bills share the AFC East lead with the Patriots with identical 3-0 records.

So fans will be on their toes when kickoff begins on Sunday at New Era Field. As of now, the Bills defense is busy planning how to contain the Patriots’ high-octane offense, led by 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots scored 106 points in their first three games, thanks to seven passing touchdowns from Brady. When asked about Brady during Monday’s press conference, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the veteran quarterback is human and playing unbelievable despite his age.

Bills DC impressed with Brady’s accomplishments

"It's impressive. His accomplishments alone are impressive — six rings. Still playing at a high level, obviously takes great care of himself and continues to perform at a high level,” said Frazier. According to Frazier, Brady presents a lot of challenges for defenses as he’s been doing for the past 20 years. “He's special, for sure,” he added. Brady has a career record of 30-3 against the Bills, the most win he has against any NFL team.

The veteran quarterback has 15 wins at New Era Field since assuming the starting quarterback spot with the Patriots, who are 7-point favorites over the Bills in early betting odds. The last time the Patriots lost in Buffalo was on Sept.25, 2011. Earlier, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said no other NFL team has come close to beating the Patriots, thanks to their outstanding defense that hasn’t given up a touchdown this season.

Patriots sign 3rd quarterback, ink tight end to practice squad

On Wednesday, the Patriots signed quarterback Cody Kessler to the 53-man squad as another backup for Brady. The 26-year-old Kessler will provide the Patriots with additional experience with rookie signal-caller Jarrett Stidham still learning the ropes in the NFL. A third-round pick by Cleveland in 2016, Kessler played 17 regular-season games, including12 starts with the Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his rookie year, he started eight games for the Browns, throwing for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. Last season with the Jaguars, he started four games, throwing for 709 yards and two touchdowns and two picks. Meanwhile, the Patriots also signed tight Jason Vander Laan to the practice squad. In 2016, the 27-year-old Vander Laan entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets.

He spent part of his rookie season on the Jets practice squad but was released before the start of the 2017 season. He was also part of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad before he was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 2 and played as a reserve in four games. In the 2018 season, Vander Laan made it to the 53-man roster but did not play. He was released by the Panthers on Aug. 30, 2019.