Could 2019 be the last season for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the NFL? If you ask former NFL cornerback and scout Bucky Brooks, the answer is a resounding “yes.” In an interview with FS1’s “Speak For Yourself,” Brooks raised the possibility that Brady could retire after this season if the Patriots win their seventh Super Bowl trophy. “I believe if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady’s play continues to dip at the end of the season, I think this is it,” Brooks said.

Unlike in the past, Brooks noticed that Brady has given some reps to quarterback Cody Kessler, who the Patriots signed recently as a possible backup. According to Brooks, it was unusual for Brady to give his backup quarterback some reps during the time of Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers several years back.

Brady losing battle with Father Time?

Brooks said this could be a sign that Brady is feeling the effects of being a 42-year-old quarterback with 20 years of NFL experience under his belt.

“Look, Tom Brady is getting older. It gets tougher waking up in the morning. It gets tougher going to the facility,” said Brooks. However, there’s no sign that Brady is losing the battle against Father Time.

In three games this season, Brady is in top shape, throwing for 911 yards and seven touchdowns with no interception and ran for another touchdown in leading the Patriots to a 3-0 mark. Brady’s consistency will be put to the test on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a battle of unbeaten AFC East squads.

The Patriots are a 7-point favorite over the Bills, owing to their impressive wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers (33-3), Miami Dolphins (43-0) and the New York Jets (30-14). Brady, for his part, said he expects a “hell of a game” against the Bills despite having a 30-3 record versus Buffalo.

Patriots still looking for help at wideout, tight end

In a recent interview, Brady said the Patriots need healthy bodies on offense with the recent injuries to wide receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.

“We're gonna need to get some healthy bodies out there. We're gonna need some experienced players,” said Brady. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots recently worked out a wide receiver and three tight ends.

The Patriots took a closer look at former Oakland Raiders wideout Ryan Grant, who was cut after two games by head coach Jon Gruden. They also worked out tight ends Ben Koyack, Eric Tomlinson and Gabe Holmes.

While the Patriots did not immediately sign any of them, they could be worth another look when the need arises at some point this season.