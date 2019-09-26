On Wednesday, ESPN revealed their NHL Ranks in which they predicted who would be the fifty-best players for the 2019-20 season.

Twenty-six of the 31 teams had at least one representative amongst the 50 players. Here is each NHL team listed in order by how many players made the NHL Rank.

More than two representatives

Tampa Bay Lightning (5) - Brayden Point (39), Steven Stamkos (10), Victor Hedman (7), Andrei Vasilevskiy (5), Nikita Kucherov (2)

Dallas Stars (4) - Miro Heiskanen (50), John Klingberg (48), Tyler Seguin (36), Ben Bishop (25)

Washington Capitals (4) - Braden Holtby (49), Evgeny Kuznetsov (46), John Carlson (33), Alex Ovechkin (6)

Boston Bruins (3) - Patrice Bergeron (24), David Pastrnak (19), Brad Marchand (15)

Calgary Flames (3) - Sean Monahan (47), Mark Giordano (40), Johnny Gaudreau (18)

Toronto Maple Leafs (3) - Mitch Marner (21), John Tavares (14), Auston Matthews (9)

The Lightning leads the way with five representatives on NHL Rank with four being included in the top ten.

They finished with the best record in the regular season in 2018-19, but they were swept out of the postseason in the first round by the Blue Jackets. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, they are the betting favorites to win the 2020 Stanley Cup at +700.

Two players

Colorado Avalanche - Mikko Rantanen (16), Nathan MacKinnon (3)

Edmonton Oilers - Leon Draisaitl (20), Connor McDavid (1)

Florida Panthers - Sergei Bobrovsky (38), Aleksander Barkov (22)

Nashville Predators - Filip Forsberg (43), Roman Josi (23)

New Jersey Devils - P.K. Subban (26), Taylor Hall (12)

Pittsburgh Penguins - Evgeni Malkin (37), Sidney Crosby (4)

San Jose Sharks - Brent Burns (13), Erik Karlsson (8)

Winnipeg Jets - Blake Wheeler (29), Mark Scheifele (27)

It shouldn’t be surprising to anyone that Connor McDavid heads the list.

He led the league in scoring in both 2016-17 and 2017-18 while finishing second last season. The 2016-17 Hart Trophy winner finished third in voting in 2018-19.

One player

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson (34)

Buffalo Sabres - Jack Eichel (30)

Carolina Hurricanes - Sebastian Aho (28)

Chicago Blackhawks - Patrick Kane (11)

Columbus Blue Jackets - Seth Jones (31)

Las Vegas Golden Knights - Mark Stone (45)

Los Angeles Kings - Drew Doughty (42)

Montreal Canadiens - Carey Price (35)

New York Rangers - Artemi Panarin (17)

Philadelphia Flyers - Claude Giroux (44)

St. Louis Blues - Vladimir Tarasenko (32)

Vancouver Canucks - Elias Pettersson (41)

It’s a bit surprising to see a reigning Stanley Cup champion team in the Blues just have one player make the NHL Rank. Leading scorer Ryan O'Reilly and goalie Jordan Bennington are two players from the team who can be considered.

No one

Arizona Coyotes

Detroit Red Wings

Minnesota Wild

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Four out of five of these teams did not reach the playoffs last season with the lone exception being the Islanders.