The T20I Tri-series will shift from Dhaka to Chattogram as Bangladesh face Zimbabwe in the first match of the second leg.

Bangladesh has won one out of their two matches so far in the series while Zimbabwe has lost both their matches. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 6:30 PM BST, 12:30 PM GMT.

BAN vs ZIM broadcast on Star Sports, Gazi TV

Gazi TV (GTV), BTV and Maasranga TV will broadcast the match Live in Bangladesh.

Rabbitholebd will be live streaming the match online via its app and website for the users in Bangladesh. Star Sports will broadcast the match live in India. Hotstar will provide online streaming of the match in the Indian subcontinent.

Both teams seek a turnaround in the second leg

Chris Mpofu and Richmond Mutumbami haven't played a match on this tour yet, so they could be given a chance to play in this match.

Tony Munyonga should get another game as he didn't get to bat or bowl during his debut against Bangladesh in the first match of the series. Rest of the side should be the same.

With Soumya Sarkar being dropped from the squad in the middle of the series, Bangladesh may decide in favour of opting for the lanky opening batsman Mohammad Naim, who has been impressive with the bat in recent domestic matches.

Aminul Islam could also be included ahead of Sabbir Rahman, but that change isn't certain. Rest of the side is expected to be same.

Even though, there are showers expected in the evening it is almost certain that it won't hamper the match much.

The pitch is good for batting but it tends to be inconsistent. The first innings totals vary widely between 39 and 198. Spinners might get some help from the wicket.