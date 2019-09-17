After some of their offensive linemen suffered various injuries, the New England Patriots signed veteran offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport reported that Benenoch, who drew interest from nine teams, opted to sign with the Patriots because he wanted to play for offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. A fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2016, Benenoch played three seasons in Tampa Bay before he was released last week.

Last season, Benenoch started 16 games at right guard for Tampa Bay, but he played every offensive line position except for center over his 32-game stint with the Buccaneers. The Patriots recently boosted their offensive line by signing Korey Cunningham, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Marshall Newhouse and trading for center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills. However, Bodine's stint didn't last long as he was released by the Patriots.

New England was hoping that Bodine could replace David Andrews, who was declared out for the season due to a blood clot in his lungs. Right tackle Marcus Cannon did not play in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins due to a shoulder injury and Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury that will keep him week-to-week.

Wynn week-to-week with toe injury

Rapoport also reported that the Patriots have declared Wynn "week-to-week" due to a turf toe that he sustained against the Dolphins.

After undergoing a MRI, Rapoport said Wynn’s injury is not season-ending, but he will not be able to play for the Patriots. The injury is the latest setback for Wynn, who missed his rookie year due to a torn Achilles after being taken in the first round by the Patriots two years ago. If Wynn can’t play against the New York Jets in Week 3, Cunningham or Benenoch could take his spot on the offensive line.

Belichick lauds three defensive players

In an conference call with reporters on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lauded three unheralded defensive players for their contribution in their rout of the Dolphins. Belichick mentioned defensive tackle Adam Butler, linebacker Danny Shelton, and safety Duron Harmon. Against the Dolphins, Butler recorded two sacks and a pass breakup, Shelton had one sack and one quarterback hit, and Harmon provided the pressure that produced Jamie Collins’ shutout-clinching interception.

“We have a ton of confidence in Adam. He played in all defensive situations (Sunday) — our base, our nickel packages, our dime packages,” said Belichick. Earlier, Belichick and veteran quarterback Tom Brady lauded the defense for their key role in the overwhelming win over the Dolphins, where they tallied seven sacks and four interceptions. The defense is also expected to shine when they take on Jets, where they are the overwhelming favorites.