The Dallas Cowboys finally reached an agreement with star running back Ezekiel Elliott, but that doesn't mean their work is done. The Cowboys awarded Elliott a six-year, $90 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. This new extension means that Elliott will be on the field against the New York Giants in Week 1.

Elliott will be on the field with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

It's similar to the Cowboys era filled with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. More recently it could be compared to the Tony Romo, DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant era. Only difference is Prescott and Cooper may not be there for much longer. At the end of the season, they are set to become free agents. The Cowboys front office have failed to reach a deal with the pair of stars. While Prescott is only 26, he is entering his fourth year with the team as quarterback. Prescott is demanding a $40 million deal, which could make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Dak Prescott refused initial $30M offer

Dak Prescott has already been offered $30 million. It's a similar offer that has been accepted by Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins. Prescott and the Cowboys have been unable to move forward. Prescott was drafted in 2016 and has been the Cowboys starter since. He ended up replacing Tony Romo after he suffered another back injury, putting an end to his career.

Prescott ended the season 13-3 and even brought Dallas a division title. Prescott completed all three seasons in Dallas with a winning record. Dallas ended up going 1-13 in games that Romo didn't play.

Prescott posted a career-high 3,885 passing yards in 2018, 15th highest in the league. That same season, he completed 22 touchdowns, placing him 16th among quarterbacks. What sets apart Prescott among other quarterbacks is his low interception percentage.

Last season he had the fourth-lowest interception percentage in the league. Prescott is on the final year of his rookie contract, that pays out $2.02 million this season.

Dallas Cowboys need Amari Cooper

The Cowboys need to figure out what to do with Amari Cooper. The Cowboys acquired Cooper through a trade with Oakland last season. Cooper immediately strengthened the offense. When Cooper was on the field, Prescott was able to record 274 yards per game.

Cooper helped the Cowboys win against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles with three touchdowns. As a Cowboy, Cooper won seven of the nine games he played for them.

Cooper and Prescott found a chemistry that didn't exist in Oakland. As a Raider, he only averaged 46 yards per game, but when he arrived in Dallas he found more production and averaged 80 yards per game. Cooper will earn $13.9 million this season, making him the third-highest paid receiver, putting him behind only OBJ and Antonio Brown.

Now that Elliott secured a deal with Dallas, it's time for the team to make a deal with their quarterback and receiver.