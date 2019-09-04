After months of anticipation and wondering whether he would return to the field, the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension. ESPN has reported that the extension will give Zeke $50 million guaranteed, passing Todd Gurley's $45 million, making him the highest-paid NFL running back. His original contract was through 2020, and he was set to make $4 million in 2019 and $9 million in 2020.

Now, through 2026, his compensation will be over $100 million. He has now become the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in New York as the deal was being finalized and he told CNBC that he became $100 million lighter this morning. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he was happy to have Prescott back on the field. Elliot plays a position that is very unique.

Most running backs only play for four-to-five years. Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith ended up playing 13 years, so Jones is very interested in keeping Zeke around for a long time.

Ezekiel Elliott one of the best backs in the league

Zeke is a powerful running back and a serious threat to defenses. Zeke gives Dak Prescott enough time to make passes. Elliott's new deal saves $1.6 million in cap space.

The deal was reached just five days before the Cowboys will open their season up against the New York Giants.

Elliott arrived in Dallas in time for Cowboys meetings and team walkthrough. He's now gearing up to take part in on-field activities with the team. Because of his holdout, he missed all of training camp and preseason. Coach Jason Garrett says that Zeke is in great shape, but he has yet to actually practice with professional players, so it will take some time to see how he actually fits in.

Cowboys making room for Zeke to play on Sunday

The Cowboys were forced to get a roster exemption, to allow Zeke to practice this week. In order for him to be eligible to play on Sunday, he would need to be added to the 53-man roster, which would mean the Cowboys would have to find someone to cut or send to the practice squad. Elliott was drafted in 2016 and has become one of the league's greatest running backs.

Zeke set the league on fire during his rookie season, when he set the rookie record for rushing yards with 1,631 yards in only 15 games. Two years later, he became the league leader in rushing yards with 1,434 yards. Elliot has joined the ranks and became the fifth player to lead the league in rushing twice in his first three seasons.

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith accomplished the feat in 1991 and 1992. Since his debut in 2016, Zeke leads the league with 1,4048 rushing yards, Todd Gurley has notched 3,441 yards putting him in second place..