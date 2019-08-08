The toss at Guyana for the 1st ODI between West Indies and India was delayed due to rain. The match was supposed to start by 7 PM IST.

The good news from Providence is that the rain has stopped and the sun is out. The covers are still on and the ground staff is working on removing the water from the outskirts of the pitch.

Live updates:

India upper hand in Windies:

In the recently concluded series, India A won the one-day series 4-1 against West Indies A, but the Windies pair of Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford performed well and should be pushing for places in the ODI team.

The covers are on at Providence, the rain is coming down hard. WI is hilarious. One minute it’s bright and beautiful and the next minute it feels like the rain is going to wash the city away. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Ilh2Z1seUc — Aishwarya Kumar (@kumaraishwarya) August 8, 2019

The Indian T20 team won all the three matches of the T20 series, beating the West Indies team convincingly. In the absence of stalwart MS Dhoni, Rishab Pant is showing signs of maturity after he was included in the squad for the ICC World Cup 2019. His match-winning innings of 64 runs in the 3rd Twenty20 was proof that he is ready to fill the shoes of MS Dhoni.

TV telecast:

Viewers in India can watch the match live on Sony Six. Willow TV will broadcast the series live in the US.

Team news:

Navdeep Saini is set to make his ODI debut in the series opener for India.

With Shikhar Dhawan return, team India will open the batting with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

The stats don't give many advantages to India over the hosts. They have won 60 and lost 62 of the 127 ODIs played between the two teams. India won the last ODI series 3-1 in 2017.